A new CDC story
This morning I’m going to tell you another story about the CDC and its approach to Covid-19 behavioral guidelines. It’s a story that highlights the costs of extreme caution.
When CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky appeared before a Senate committee this month and defended the agency’s description of how often Covid-19 is transmitted outside, she cited a single university study.
She was responding to a question from Senator Susan Collins of Maine, who had asked why some CDC guidelines seemed inconsistent with the available data. Collins quoted from today’s edition of this newsletter and argued that the CDC exaggerated the risk of outdoor activities by claiming that “less than 10 percent” of Covid transmission occurs outdoors.
Anything close to 10 percent would mean outside infections were a huge problem. Still, the real share seems to be closer to 0.1%.
Walensky replied that the 10 percent number came from a study published in The Journal of Infectious Diseases. The study was “a meta-analysis,” she explained, meaning it synthesized data from other studies. “The primary result of all the studies included in the systematic review indicates that less than 10% of cases were transmitted externally,” she said.
His response made the study definitive. Walensky did not mention any other studies or offer a logical argument as to why she believed outside transmission to be a significant risk. She hinted that the CDC was simply listening to The Journal of Infectious Diseases, which, as she noted, is a leading journal.
Later that day, one of the study’s authors published several messages on Twitter, and the story got more complicated.
‘An incredible resource’
The tweets were from Dr. Nooshin Razani, epidemiologist at the University of California at San Francisco. In them, she pointed out that the results of the study suggested that the part of Covid occurring outside was “Well below 10 percent.” The newspaper’s central message, Razani wrote, was the relative safety of the outdoors:
This message seemed quite different from Walensky’s, so I followed up with a phone call to Razani. During this, she explained that the article was not a meta-analysis, but rather a systematic review. (Walensky, in his testimony, had used the two terms interchangeably.)
To non-scientists, the distinction may seem meaningless, but Razani believes it is important. A meta-analysis often includes a precise estimate – a best estimate, based on the data. A systematic review is more general.
When Razani and her co-authors used the phrase “less than 10 percent” in the article, they didn’t take it as an estimate, she told me. “We have been very clear that we are not doing a summary figure,” she said.
Rather, it was a literal description of the other research. Most studies in the review found the share to be less than 1%. But there was a study someone could interpret as suggesting that the share of Covid transmission occurring outdoors was close to 10 percent. (In truth, many of these cases involved Construction workers in Singapore who probably transmitted it in confined spaces.)
The actual share that occurs outdoors is “probably well below 1 percent,” Razani told me. “The outdoors is an incredible resource,” she added. “What we should really be focusing on is how to make the transition from more activities to the outdoors.”
Masks for all campers
Yet CDC guidelines continue to treat outdoor activities as a major risk – as if the truth is closer to 10% than 0.1%.
The agency advises unvaccinated people to wear masks outside most of the time, and many communities still have strict guidelines on outdoor activities. The CDC has also led virtually everyone who attends summer camp this year – counselor or camper, vaccinated or not – wear a mask almost at all times. Camp guidelines use the word “universal”.
It is true that for many people, masks are a minor nuisance. For others, however, masks come with real costs. Some children find it more difficult to breathe when wearing a pendant, for example, to a game of football or tag. Many adults and children have more difficulty communicating. This is especially true for people without perfect hearing and for young children, both of whom rely heavily on facial movements to understand others.
Communicating with a mask, like Columbia University psychologist Kathleen Pike, wrote, it is often “like talking on the phone in an area with poor cell service.”
No free meal
For unvaccinated adults indoors or in close conversation outdoors, the costs of a mask are significantly lower than the risks of Covid. But the tradeoffs are different in most outdoor environments, and they are different for children. The risks of Covid for children are similar to those of a normal flu (as these graphics show).
There doesn’t seem to be much scientific reason why campers and counselors, or most other people, should wear a mask outside all summer. Telling them to do so is an example of extreme caution – like staying out of the ocean to avoid sharks – that appears to come at a greater cost than benefits.
The CDC, as I wrote before, is an agency full of dedicated people who do their best to keep Americans healthy. Walensky, a widely admired specialist in infectious diseases, is one of them. Yet more than once during this pandemic, CDC officials have acted as though extreme caution is okay.
Everything has drawbacks. And it’s the job of scientific experts and public health officials to help the rest of us think clearly about the benefits and costs of our choices.
