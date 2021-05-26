A new CDC story

To non-scientists, the distinction may seem meaningless, but Razani believes it is important. A meta-analysis often includes a precise estimate – a best estimate, based on the data. A systematic review is more general.

When Razani and her co-authors used the phrase “less than 10 percent” in the article, they didn’t take it as an estimate, she told me. “We have been very clear that we are not doing a summary figure,” she said.

Rather, it was a literal description of the other research. Most studies in the review found the share to be less than 1%. But there was a study someone could interpret as suggesting that the share of Covid transmission occurring outdoors was close to 10 percent. (In truth, many of these cases involved Construction workers in Singapore who probably transmitted it in confined spaces.)

The actual share that occurs outdoors is “probably well below 1 percent,” Razani told me. “The outdoors is an incredible resource,” she added. “What we should really be focusing on is how to make the transition from more activities to the outdoors.”

Masks for all campers

Yet CDC guidelines continue to treat outdoor activities as a major risk – as if the truth is closer to 10% than 0.1%.

The agency advises unvaccinated people to wear masks outside most of the time, and many communities still have strict guidelines on outdoor activities. The CDC has also led virtually everyone who attends summer camp this year – counselor or camper, vaccinated or not – wear a mask almost at all times. Camp guidelines use the word “universal”.

It is true that for many people, masks are a minor nuisance. For others, however, masks come with real costs. Some children find it more difficult to breathe when wearing a pendant, for example, to a game of football or tag. Many adults and children have more difficulty communicating. This is especially true for people without perfect hearing and for young children, both of whom rely heavily on facial movements to understand others.