A Nashville hat store sold “unvaccinated” Star of David patches.

Protesters gathered on Saturday outside a hat store in Nashville that sold “unvaccinated” Star of David patches and compared vaccine passports to the Nazi practice of asking for “your papers.”

The store, Hatwrks, said on Instagram in a post that was later deleted that he was sell the patches for $ 5. In the middle of a surge in anti-Semitic attacks Across the country, the post drew criticism on social media and outside the store, where protesters held signs saying “no Nazis in Nashville” and “sell hats, no hate.”

A separate article on the store’s Instagram account – which also touted “maskless shopping” and promoted the conspiracy theory that vaccines contain microchips – said that “all unvaccinated people will be separated from society, marked and must wear a mask. What happens next? “

The Stetson Hat Company mentionned that “due to offensive content and views shared by Hatwrks” he would stop selling his products through the store.