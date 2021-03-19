A moral failure: billions of people without access to drinking water

UNITED NATIONS, March 19 (IPS) – The United Nations will commemorate World Water Day on Monday, March 22. Water is an integral part of sustainable development, but we are well behind the goals and targets that we have set for ourselves.

According to current estimates: – Some 2.2 billion people – nearly a third of the world’s population – continue to lack access to safely managed drinking water; – 4.2 billion people – more than half of the planet’s population – live without safely managed sanitation; – 2 billion people do not have their own decent toilets; – and 3 billion lack basic hand washing facilities – even in the midst of a global pandemic.

If I can be honest: it is a moral failure that we live in a world with such high levels of technical innovation and success, but we continue to enable billions of people to exist without clean drinking water and without basic hand washing tools. And make no mistake, this is a global failure that has profound implications for all of us.

We must remember: – Water is life. We simply cannot live on this planet – and certainly not in a healthy way – if we are deprived of this most basic human need. Our entire farming system – all the food we eat – depends on the water supply. The same applies to all other forms of life on this planet. Every ecosystem, every species depends on water. – Water is sustainability. Safe drinking water systems and adequate sanitation are essential to ensure the sustainable growth of cities and towns. If these essential services and needs are not met, our ability to provide education, health care, jobs and livelihoods will suffer. – And water is empowerment.

Although we have recognized the central role of women in the provision, management and safeguarding of water, the implementation of this fundamental principle remains far from adequate.

For women and girls around the world, the daily commute to fetch water can be a barrier to accessing education, health care or work. We cannot empower people, we cannot uplift them when they are held back.

Achieving Sustainable Development Goal 6 (SDG 6) and ensuring water and sanitation for all is a victory at all levels. Water is both an economic good and an SDG accelerator, facilitating progress on each of the other SDGs.

For this reason, we must see the recovery of COVID-19 as an inflection point in the International Decade of Action, “Water for Sustainable Development”, and refocus our efforts on the sustainable and integrated management of it. ‘water. I could cite dozens of examples where lack of water or sanitation is impacting people around the world, but the most obvious and current one is the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

It is impossible to reconcile the fact that billions of people have had to deal with this pandemic without basic hand washing facilities and that health care providers in some of the least developed countries (LDCs) do not have access to it. running water, especially when we live in a world of such abundance. and such deep innovation.

This stark example of global inequality can and must inspire us to act.

While we cannot go back and change what happened, we must recognize our failures and take this opportunity to eliminate the systemic deficiencies that allowed the crisis to flourish. When the next pandemic or global crisis strikes, and we know it will, we will have no excuse not to act now.

Achieving SDG6 and ensuring water and sanitation for all is a victory at all levels. Water is both an economic good and an SDG accelerator, facilitating progress on each of the other SDGs.

For this reason, we must see the recovery of COVID-19 as an inflection point in the International Decade of Action, “Water for Sustainable Development”, and refocus our efforts on the sustainable and integrated management of it. ‘water.

In light of all that I have presented, our discussions and statements today must focus on tangible and concrete actions that are useful to the peoples of the world.

Among the many areas where I hope to see progress is support for the SDG6 Global Accelerator framework, which promises to deliver rapid results at scale, with a focus on COVID response and recovery. .

The Framework, and other similar efforts, offer a clear path to accelerate progress at the country level, but they remain grossly underfunded. As it stands, the OECD notes that there is a critical need for investments in hydraulic infrastructure to the tune of $ 500 billion by 2030.

For this reason, I call on the international community to provide greater financial and capacity building support to water and sanitation related activities, especially through their support for recovery from COVID-19.

In doing so, I ask you to consider and prioritize countries in special circumstances, including LDCs, LLDCs and SIDS, and that you make every effort to support those who have borne the brunt of the water deficit, especially women and girls.

Finally, I ask that we, as the international community, work closely with civil society groups and with young people to strengthen water-related goals and activities.

Young people and local groups, attentive to the field and their responsiveness, are often the first to introduce new technologies or approaches; we need to take advantage of this tool and empower all people in this process.

Governments alone cannot achieve the 2030 Agenda and strong stakeholder engagement is essential for the achievement of all SDGs. It is therefore important that we enable stakeholders from different sectors, ranging from civil society and academia to the private sector, to fully participate in discussions in related events.

To this end, I have designated a special part of the roundtable, dubbed “CSO Spotlight”, to give as many stakeholders as possible the opportunity to voice their concerns, visions, plans, success stories and lessons, and calls to action.

In closing, let me stress that our discussion today is not just about the liquid in a bottle… It is presence or absence means so much more.

It is a question of dignity. It is a question of expediency. It is about our health and our ability to survive. And it is a question of equality.

* Volkan Bozkir, President of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, in his address to the High-level Meeting on the Implementation of the Water Goals and Targets of the 2030 Agenda on March 18.

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau

Follow IPS New UN Bureau on Instagram