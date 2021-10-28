A monk, a student, an artist: tortured by the Burmese army

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) – A monk was forced to jump like a frog, in a tactic of humiliation. An accountant was electrocuted with electrical probes. An artist was hit in the head with a baton until he passed out.

Since the military took control of the Myanmar government in February, he tortured detainees held across the country in a methodical and systemic manner, an Associated Press investigation revealed. The army also kidnapped thousands, including young men and boys; used the bodies of the dead and wounded as tools of terror and deliberately doctors attacked during a pandemic. Since February, security forces have killed more than 1,200 people, including around 131 or more tortured to death.

Here are some more stories of prisoners being abused by the military.

THE MONK: “LIKE HELL”

A 31-year-old monk was skinned by a bullet while fleeing the army, handcuffed and beaten with batons and guns. Security forces kicked him in the head, chest and back. They also photographed the monk and other protesters with gasoline bottles to fabricate evidence of criminal intent.

The soldiers forced the monk to put on civilian clothes and sent him to a torture center at Mandalay Palace.

“The interrogation camp in the palace was really hell,” he says.

They ordered him to jump like a frog. Then they took him to a cell with no toilet. The prisoners urinated in a corner of the cell and defecated in plastic bags.

After six days, he was sent to a police station and then to a nearby prison, where he was locked in a cell with 50 other prisoners.

At night, they had to lie on the ground. If they looked up, the prison guards would shoot them with a slingshot.

“Sometimes, especially when they were drunk, they tended to torture prisoners,” he said. “If they were drunk, they also tended to come to us and ask us why we were saying our prayers at a certain time. … Then they shot us with the slingshot.

THE ACCOUNTANT: “I COULD DIE HERE”

The interrogation of a 21-year-old accountant began at a police station, where soldiers kicked him in the arms, thighs and ribs, and hit him on the head and back. He felt like he was going to pass out. He was blindfolded and taken to the 9-Mile Interrogation Center in Yangon.

A soldier asked if he had anything to do with a series of bombings and told him there was a mortuary and crematorium within the compound. The accountant having denied any connection, the soldier dragged him to the ground by the neck and forced him to kneel. Later, other soldiers tied him to the wall and beat him.

The soldiers kicked him in the chest and hit his back with a PVC pipe until it broke. They only hit him in places that could be hidden by clothing. He fainted.

They woke him up by pouring ice water over his head. While he was soaked, they shocked him with electrical probes.

“I was shaking so much I felt like I was going to die,” he says. “Then they zapped me the second time, then I passed out again.”

He was only released from 9-Mile after his family paid the officials money. But the soldiers immediately took him to another interrogation center, Shwe Pyi Thar.

There, soldiers beat him with a rubber baton and kept him in a dark room for so long that he lost track of where he was.

They drafted a confession statement which he was forced to sign. After his father paid more money, he was released.

“I thought to myself that I could die here… .. I kept thinking, how could they inflict this kind of excruciating pain on other human beings?” ” he says.

THE ARTIST: “I TRIED TO HAVE NO HOPE”

A 21-year-old artist was arrested by security forces during a protest and beaten on the head with a baton until he passed out.

When he woke up he heard a soldier say, “Hey, kill those guys already.” Another soldier warned him that there were CCTV cameras nearby, and they began to take the cameras apart.

“They were about to kill us,” recalls the artist. “It’s for me, you know?” “

But the local police soon arrived and told the soldiers they couldn’t kill the young men. The artist was taken to the police station and then to the Shwe Pyi Thar Interrogation Center in Yangon, where he was detained for four days.

“Once I got to the interrogation center, I tried to stop having hope,” he says.

A policeman told him to sit down, which he did. A soldier then asked him why he was sitting and beat him.

The room reeked of blood. At night he could hear the noises of beatings and the noises of beatings.

“Every time we heard a door open with the creaking of metal, late at night in the back, the whole cell jerked, wondering who had been taken in for questioning,” he said. “Some people never came back.”

After four days, he was transferred to Insein Prison, where he was held for three months before being finally released.

THE STUDENT: “IT’S VERY SYSTEMATIC”

The 23-year-old student from Yangon was arrested on March 3 alongside others protesting against the military takeover.

They were transported to an indoor football stadium, where officials collected their names, addresses and phone numbers. Then they were taken to Insein prison. More than 50 people were inside each vehicle and a few women passed out.

In Insein, up to 180 people were crammed into each cell.

“It’s really, really bad,” said the student. “Especially in this time of COVID. “

On his second night, the military questioned him about his work with the student union.

The next morning at 7 a.m., he and three other prisoners were taken outside. The police ordered them to kneel down, handcuffed their hands behind their backs, blindfolded them, and placed a hood over their heads. They tied a rope around the young man’s neck and body and held him like a leash.

The students were forced into a vehicle, where the soldiers beat and kicked them. They drove for an hour to the interrogation center.

He was held in the interrogation center for three days. On the first night, around 2 a.m., about five policemen beat him and told him that if he was lying, they would take him to the barracks where the dogs lived. He was blindfolded and handcuffed, dragged out of the room and beaten outside.

He was brought back to Insein, where he saw officers scratching knives through the tattoos of other prisoners.

“It’s very systematic,” he says of torture. “There is a pattern.”

He spent four months at Insein. He spoke with an old man who had been beaten so badly that he had gone blind in one eye.

After his release on June 30, he spent two days with his family, then fled to a new place to hide.

THE SUR: “THEY JUST TAKEN IT”

At around midnight, the 22-year-old was in the shower when four soldiers arrived on motorcycles.

The man’s mother pleaded with the soldiers not to take her son, saying he was young and innocent. But the soldiers said they would shoot the family if he did not accompany them.

“They just took him away and told my mother that they would keep him in detention for a while,” the man’s sister said.

The family spent the next day trying to find him. He had been taken to a military base. They sent food and clothing to the base, and the soldiers told them he would be released in a few days, if the family gave them any money.

The family worked to raise funds. But the day before the young man’s planned release, the military told the family he had a stomach ache and died in hospital.

The soldiers brought the man’s parents to the cemetery and showed them the smoke from the alleged cremation of his body. They never showed his parents his corpse.

“They just said to our parents, ‘Look, we already cremated him.’ My parents could only see the smoke from the cremation and came home, ”the man’s sister said.

The family asked the soldiers for a piece of one of the young man’s bones. They are convinced that he was tortured to death by the military.