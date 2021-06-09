A man from Nevada is charged with the theft of more than 500 blank vaccine cards in Los Angeles.
Nevada man accused of stealing more than 500 blank Covid-19 vaccine cards from the Los Angeles vaccination site where he worked was charged Wednesday with one count of grand theft, according to the prosecutor’s office from Los Angeles County.
The man, Muhammad Rauf Ahmed, 46 of Las Vegas, was arrested in April, but the charge was delayed as police and prosecutors sought to determine the value of the cards, which was ultimately tried at “au minus $ 15 apiece if illegally sold. “
Across the country, many bars, restaurants and businesses that operate with limited capacity have relaxed restrictions on people who can prove they have received the vaccine, creating an underground market for spurious or fraudulent vaccine cards.
In January, fake vaccination cards were sold on Etsy, eBay, Facebook and Twitter, at prices ranging from $ 20 to $ 60. In May, a California bar owner was arrested for selling fake vaccination cards for $ 20 apiece.
Mr Ahmed was a non-clinical contract employee hired to work at the Los Angeles County Fairgrounds vaccination site, where nearly 4,000 vaccines are administered daily, the La Verne Police Department said on Tuesday. east of Los Angeles County, in a statement.
On April 27, the ministry was contacted after a security guard at the site spotted Mr. Ahmed leaving a batch of distinctive cards in hand, Detective Sgt. Cory Leeper said in an interview on Wednesday.
Eventually, two staff at the vaccination site confronted Mr. Ahmed with his car, the detective sergeant said. Mr Ahmed told them he liked going to his car during his break and that on that day he sought to “pre-fill” the cards with information that was sent to each recipient in order to get ahead of their load. work, said Detective Sgt. .
Officials recovered 128 cards from Mr Ahmed’s vehicle, police said, and when questioned further, Mr Ahmed admitted that he may have taken additional cards. Police found 400 blank cards in the hotel room where he was staying. Mr. Ahmed was arrested. Efforts to reach him by phone on Wednesday were unsuccessful.
“The sale of fraudulent and stolen vaccination cards is illegal, immoral and puts the public at risk of exposure to a deadly virus,” said George Gascón, Los Angeles attorney. said in a press release Wednesday.
