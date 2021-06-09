A man from Nevada is charged with the theft of more than 500 blank vaccine cards in Los Angeles.

Nevada man accused of stealing more than 500 blank Covid-19 vaccine cards from the Los Angeles vaccination site where he worked was charged Wednesday with one count of grand theft, according to the prosecutor’s office from Los Angeles County.

The man, Muhammad Rauf Ahmed, 46 of Las Vegas, was arrested in April, but the charge was delayed as police and prosecutors sought to determine the value of the cards, which was ultimately tried at “au minus $ 15 apiece if illegally sold. “

Across the country, many bars, restaurants and businesses that operate with limited capacity have relaxed restrictions on people who can prove they have received the vaccine, creating an underground market for spurious or fraudulent vaccine cards.