A large earthquake near Acapulco shakes the Mexican capital.

MEXICO CITY – A magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck Tuesday night near the port city of Acapulco, the Mexican Seismological Agency said, shaking the capital, Mexico City, more than 230 miles away. At least one person was killed in the earthquake, authorities said.

Mexico’s National Seismological Service said the quake struck seven miles southwest of Acapulco just before 9 p.m. local time. Photos shared on social media showed cracked and damaged buildings, fallen street lights and streets littered with shattered glass in Acapulco.

The civil protection agency for the state of Guerrero, the headquarters of Acapulco, said the quake caused power and phone outages. Videos from Acapulco and Mexico City also showed the night sky lit up with electric lightning bolts as power lines sway and warp.

The Federal Electricity Commission said 1.6 million users were left without electricity in Mexico City and in the States of Mexico, Guerrero, Oaxaca and Morelos.