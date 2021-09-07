A large earthquake near Acapulco shakes the Mexican capital.
MEXICO CITY – A magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck Tuesday night near the port city of Acapulco, the Mexican Seismological Agency said, shaking the capital, Mexico City, more than 230 miles away. At least one person was killed in the earthquake, authorities said.
Mexico’s National Seismological Service said the quake struck seven miles southwest of Acapulco just before 9 p.m. local time. Photos shared on social media showed cracked and damaged buildings, fallen street lights and streets littered with shattered glass in Acapulco.
The civil protection agency for the state of Guerrero, the headquarters of Acapulco, said the quake caused power and phone outages. Videos from Acapulco and Mexico City also showed the night sky lit up with electric lightning bolts as power lines sway and warp.
The Federal Electricity Commission said 1.6 million users were left without electricity in Mexico City and in the States of Mexico, Guerrero, Oaxaca and Morelos.
In the capital, power lines and buildings swayed for several seconds, and residents rushed outside to search for open land. Some neighborhoods in Mexico City have been deprived of electricity, police said.
In an interview with a local radio station, Hector Astudillo, governor of the state of Guerrero, said that a person died when a pole fell on them in the municipality of Coyuca de Benítez, in the west. of Acapulco.
Mr Astudillo added that there had been reports of rockfalls and landslides, and that walls had collapsed in Chilpancingo, the state capital. Many parts of Acapulco were without power on Tuesday night. “We are trying to keep collecting the information,” the governor said.
A Red Cross representative in Chilpancingo said he had not received any reports of serious injuries.
The U.S. Tsunami Warning System issued an alert for Mexico, although the Guerrero State Civil Protection Office later said there was no risk of a tsunami. The waves, he said, must have been less than three feet in height.
The United States Geological Survey said the quake, which it measured at 7.0, was very shallow, just 7.8 miles below the surface, which would have amplified the shaking effect.
However, Mexican authorities said the immediate effects of the earthquake on infrastructure had been limited.
“There is no serious damage,” President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said in a video posted to Twitter around 11 p.m. EST, adding that he had spoken to state and local authorities in the affected areas. .
Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said the capital’s metro system was back up and running after services were briefly closed due to the earthquake. A newly installed cable car in the working-class neighborhood of Iztapalapa, which could be seen swaying violently during the quake in videos shared online, has also been put back into service, Ms. Sheibaum said.
The Federal Electricity Commission was working to restore power to neighborhoods that had turned dark due to the earthquake, the mayor added.
Mexico is no stranger to earthquakes, with residents of the capital accustomed to regular, and sometimes fatal, seismic activity thanks to the country’s position near the colliding sections of the earth’s crust.
Last year, a magnitude of 7.5 earthquake hit the pacific coast from Mexico and rocked the rural state of Oaxaca, killing at least six people and damaging some 500 homes. This followed a devastating earthquake in 2017, which toppled buildings and killed dozens, including children buried under a collapsed school.
Yet Mexican authorities have dramatically improved building codes and warning systems since the devastating 1985 earthquake that killed up to 10,000 people in the Mexican capital, dramatically reducing the risk of damage.
The capital’s earthquake warning system appeared to have worked effectively, with loudspeakers throughout the city emitting a loud siren and a spoken warning of the earthquake several seconds before it occurred, prompting people to many people rushing outside.