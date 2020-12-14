A key part of China’s lagging behind in economic recovery

Shoppers stand next to an advertisement for a cosmetics company at a mall exhibit on December 9, 2020 in Beijing, China.

He noted that household income has increased only slightly compared to last year. “We still need time to see a full rebound in consumption,” Xu said.

“What is a bit worrying in the context of the economic recovery is still sluggish demand, especially in consumption,” said Jianwei Xu, senior economist for Greater China at Natixis, during a call for journalists Thursday.

China’s gross domestic product is expected to increase by 2% this year – the only major economy to grow amid a global recession. So far, this growth has mostly come from more traditional industries such as manufacturing, rather than consumer purchasing. This is a concern for a country of 1.4 billion people whose livelihood Beijing attempts to support by relying increasingly on domestic demand.

BEIJING – For many in China, the economic shock of the coronavirus pandemic remains.

The average disposable income of households in Chinese cities climbed 2.8% in the first three quarters of this year compared to a year ago, according to official data seen via Wind Information. In 2019, revenues increased by 7.9%.

Another indication of pressure on buyers emerged in the November consumer price data released last Wednesday. The global index and the sub-index that excludes food prices fell for the first time since 2009.

In particular, the prices of consumer goods fell by 1% compared to a year ago.

The recovery in production is not bad, but demand is still rather weak, so the drop in the CPI reflects how much China’s supply is greater than demand, said Jianguang Shen, economist. chief at JD Digits, which was derived from the Chinese e-commerce company JD. .com. Shen was previously the chief economist of Mizuho Securities Asia.

Analysts at Bain and Kantar Worldpanel also found in their ninth annual study of Chinese buyers that the average selling prices of a basket of household items have plummeted this year as consumers look to get more bang for their buck in a context of increased uncertainty about future revenues.

Anecdotally, many employers postponed or cut workers’ wages earlier this year as companies struggled to survive in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Unemployment in cities remained at a relatively high level of 5.3% in October, after reach a record 6.2% in February, according to official figures, but very doubtful.

Reflecting these pressures, retail sales are down 5.9% for the year through October, despite a return to year-over-year growth on a monthly basis in August.

In addition, the e-commerce direct selling phenomenon that took off during the pandemic has contributed to the decline in the average selling price as many products are sold on promotion, the Bain and Kantar Worldpanel report noted. About 7% of total consumer sales tracked in the first three quarters of this year came from live streaming, up from about 4% last year, according to the study.

“Consumption has been slow overall (in China),” Rob Subbaraman, head of global macroeconomic research at Nomura, said during a call to reporters Thursday.

“One (of the reasons) is that direct government support to households has not been as strong as in the United States or Europe, for example, where there has been a lot more of tax support ( perspective), direct donations, ”he said. “On top of that, obviously the wealth effects are significant and the stock markets in China haven’t recovered as strongly as in the United States, so that kind of confidence boost by having more wealth, by feeling like you can spend more is not as strong. “

The S&P 500 has jumped more than 13% this year, against the Shanghai composite gain of more than 9%.

Growth in the real estate market, where most Chinese invest their assets, has also remained slow. According to Wind data, year-over-year increases in the residential housing price index for 100 cities have remained below 5% for almost every two years. Authorities have sought to curb speculation, as China’s overall economic growth slowed and even contracted in the first quarter of 2020 at the height of the pandemic.