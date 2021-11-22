A judge has dismissed criminal charges in the outbreak of Holyoke Soldiers’ Home.

A Massachusetts state judge on Monday dismissed criminal charges against two directors of the Holyoke Soldiers ‘Home, where a coronavirus outbreak has claimed 76 lives, ruling that the directors’ actions did not lead to infections.

State Attorney General Maura Healey had asked for criminal charges of criminal negligence and allowing bodily harm to an elderly person against the two directors based on their decision to combine two understaffed dementia units, bringing together infected and uninfected males.

But Hampden County Superior Court Judge Edward J. McDonough Jr. wrote in his referral that he believed the five veterans named in the case had been exposed to the virus before the two units merged. so the directors could not be legally detained. responsible.

“There was not enough reasonably reliable evidence presented to the grand jury that, had these two dementia units not been merged, the state of health of one of these five veterans would have been significantly different.” , he wrote.