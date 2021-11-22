A judge has dismissed criminal charges in the outbreak of Holyoke Soldiers’ Home.
A Massachusetts state judge on Monday dismissed criminal charges against two directors of the Holyoke Soldiers ‘Home, where a coronavirus outbreak has claimed 76 lives, ruling that the directors’ actions did not lead to infections.
State Attorney General Maura Healey had asked for criminal charges of criminal negligence and allowing bodily harm to an elderly person against the two directors based on their decision to combine two understaffed dementia units, bringing together infected and uninfected males.
But Hampden County Superior Court Judge Edward J. McDonough Jr. wrote in his referral that he believed the five veterans named in the case had been exposed to the virus before the two units merged. so the directors could not be legally detained. responsible.
“There was not enough reasonably reliable evidence presented to the grand jury that, had these two dementia units not been merged, the state of health of one of these five veterans would have been significantly different.” , he wrote.
Ms Healey plans to appeal the decision, a spokeswoman said.
“We are very disappointed with today’s decision, especially on behalf of the innocent victims and the families injured by the actions of the accused,” said Jillian Fennimore.
The criminal charges against the two administrators – Superintendent Bennett Walsh and Medical Director David Clinton – are said to be the first in the country against nursing home staff, and both could have faced years or even decades in prison. they were found guilty.
Due to understaffing, the facility consolidated the units, which totaled 42 residents with different Covid-19 statuses, and six positive or symptomatic residents were placed in a room that typically held four ex-combatants. An independent investigation of deaths cited nurses who said they knew the decision to combine units would prove fatal for many of their patients.
Relatives of the deceased veterans at the facility expressed frustration at the judge’s ruling on Monday.
“Absolutely disgusting, our veterans and their families are apparently a disposable product,” wrote Susan Perez, whose father, James Miller, died at home, adding, “Apparently no one is responsible for the deaths of the elders. combatants and the trauma suffered by their families. . “
Source link