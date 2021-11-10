A judge dismisses Pennsylvania’s school mask warrant, but it remains in place while the state appeals.

An order from the Acting Pennsylvania Health Secretary requiring masks in schools for K-12 grades was rejected Wednesday by a state court, which sided with a Republican state senator and several relatives who argued the official had overstepped his authority.

Acting Secretary Alison Beam issued the order in late August, after a summer of loud uproar at school board meetings across the state over whether districts would demand masks.

A spokeswoman for the governor said an appeal was being filed immediately with the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, leaving the school mask requirement in place for now.

Mrs Beam’s order was in accordance with advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the national public health authority, which recommends that all students, teachers and staff in K-12 schools wear masks, regardless of their immunization status.