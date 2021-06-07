A House Divided: A Palestinian, a Settler, and the Struggle for East Jerusalem

JERUSALEM – Few places in East Jerusalem show the struggle for the city in a more intimate way than a four-story house in a narrow alley in the Silwan neighborhood.

Nasser Rajabi, a Palestinian, and his family live in the basement, the third floor and part of the second.

Boaz Tanami, an Israeli settler, and his family live on the first floor and the rest on the second.

Everyone claims the right to live there. Each wants the other to come out.

An Israeli court ruled that a Jewish trust owned the building and ordered Mr. Rajabi’s eviction, but the decision is under appeal.