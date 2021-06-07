A House Divided: A Palestinian, a Settler, and the Struggle for East Jerusalem
JERUSALEM – Few places in East Jerusalem show the struggle for the city in a more intimate way than a four-story house in a narrow alley in the Silwan neighborhood.
Nasser Rajabi, a Palestinian, and his family live in the basement, the third floor and part of the second.
Boaz Tanami, an Israeli settler, and his family live on the first floor and the rest on the second.
Everyone claims the right to live there. Each wants the other to come out.
An Israeli court ruled that a Jewish trust owned the building and ordered Mr. Rajabi’s eviction, but the decision is under appeal.
The case is not just a single property dispute: it is part of an effort by Jewish settlers to cement Jewish control of East Jerusalem, a process many Palestinians see as a slow form of ethnic cleansing. A similar dispute in the nearby neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, which could lead to the expulsion of Palestinians to make way for settlers, led to protests, clashes and finally war last month between Israel and Hamas, killing more than 240 people.
Captured by Israel in 1967 but still considered occupied territory by much of the world, East Jerusalem remains a constant flashpoint between Israelis and Palestinians.
On Monday evening, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, struggling for his political life, was debating whether to allow far-right Jewish groups to march through Palestinian neighborhoods in the city later this week – a move many feared. lead to a new bout of violence. And Israel’s attorney general has said he will not intervene in the Sheikh Jarrah dispute, which could speed up the deportations.
Like Sheikh Jarrah, Silwan has the potential to become a melting pot.
For 17 years, the Rajabi and Tanami families have shared the uncomfortable house.
The two families barely speak to each other, except when the Tanami accidentally drop laundry or toys from their balcony onto the Rajabi’s ground floor terrace, forcing the families to negotiate an awkward handover.
Mr. Tanami installed a giant neon-lit Star of David on his balcony, just 10 meters above Mr. Rajabi’s terrace.
Mr. Rajabi responded by erecting his own neon Islamic crescent.
One recent night, Mr. Rajabi looked up from his terrace to see Mr. Tanami on his balcony, texting his phone, the screen illuminating his face.
“How should I speak to him?” Asked Mr. Rajabi, 48. “Is he a neighbor?” Or someone who lives in a house that is not their own?
Mr. Tanami declined several interview requests.
How the two families ended up in the same house is complicated.
Mr. Rajabi’s relatives built the house and his family bought it from them in 1975, his lawyer said. In the 1980s, the family split it into two parts and sold an apartment on the first and second floors to a Palestinian family. This family then sold it to a third Palestinian owner.
This third owner sold the apartment to a settler organization in 2000, the organization said. But according to Mr. Rajabi, the third owner sold the apartment to him in 2004.
In March 2004, a few days before Mr. Rajabi planned to move part of his family into the apartment, the group of settlers took possession of the apartment late at night, putting Mr. Rajabi on lockdown. and allowed Mr. Tanami to take his place.
Israeli courts ruled that the settlers bought the apartment legally.
In a separate decision, a court said that a Jewish trust was also entitled to the entire building because the land belonged to the trust before the founding of the state of Israel in 1948. The trust had been dormant for years. . But in 2001, a court appointed three new directors to manage its assets, essentially reviving the organization.
Claiming all the land held by the trust in the 19th century, the revived organization wants to seize not only Mr. Rajabi’s property, but the entire neighborhood.
Jewish settlers have already moved into five other houses on or near Mr. Rajabi’s driveway. Now they are pushing to evict more than 80 other families, or around 700 people, a move that would turn a Palestinian neighborhood of Silwan into a Jewish neighborhood.
The courts have already authorized the eviction of six other houses in cases which are also on appeal.
Ateret Cohanim, a group of settlers who spearheaded the renewal of confidence and advocates for residents like Mr. Tanami, claim Jews had the right to live on the property because they lived there not only in 19th century, but also in Antiquity.
“We were promised this land of God, we have been kept in exile for 2,000 years, and now we are back home,” said Daniel Luria, spokesperson for Ateret Cohanim. “There has never been a Palestinian people here. There has never been a Palestinian state here.
At the end of the 1930s, the site was abandoned. Documents show that British authorities, who then ruled Palestine, evacuated Jewish residents, fearing they would be vulnerable to an Arab insurgency. After the departure of the British and the occupation of the West Bank by Jordan in 1948, Palestinian families settled on the uninhabited land.
Israel took the West Bank from Jordan in 1967 and then annexed East Jerusalem, a claim unrecognized by most countries, which view it as occupied territory like the rest of the West Bank.
Across East Jerusalem, settler groups, often backed by Israeli law, are waging eviction battles in strategic areas.
About 3,000 Palestinians in 200 properties in East Jerusalem live under threat of eviction, says Peace now, an anti-occupation defense group. He also estimates that around 20,000 Palestinian homes are threatened with demolition because their owners built them without obtaining a building permit, which Palestinians are often denied.
Israeli law also allows Jews to reclaim property in East Jerusalem that belonged to Jews before 1948. No equivalent right exists for the hundreds of thousands of Palestinians who fled their homes that year.
Bringing in and out of Jews and Palestinians also contravenes international law governing the occupied territories, United Nations rights office says. Israel says East Jerusalem is not occupied, so the law does not apply.
The goal, according to the settler leaders, is to establish a sufficiently large Jewish presence in East Jerusalem to ensure that it can never become the capital of a future Palestinian state.
“The way to do it is to lay layers around” the old city of Jerusalem, said Aryeh King, deputy mayor of Jerusalem and leader of the settlers. “Layers of what?” Layers of Jews. Why? Because by putting the layers, we could avoid in the future any division of the city, any way of giving a part of Jerusalem to our enemy.
One of these layers is found in Silwan, a Palestinian neighborhood southeast of the Old City that spans the sides of a steep valley.
Mr. Rajabi and Mr. Tanami live on the eastern side of the valley, in an area known to Palestinians as Batan al-Hawa and to some Israelis as the Yemeni Village.
From their windows you can see the glow of the Dome of the Rock, the shrine built where Muslims believe the Prophet Muhammad ascended to heaven. Near the shrine is the Aqsa Mosque, also sacred to Muslims. And the complex is built on the ruins of the Second Temple, a site sacred to Jews, which turned surrounding areas like Silwan into those coveted by Jewish settlers.
The arrival of settlers to the area transformed this narrow and once obscure alley into a low-level conflict zone. Riot police patrol, while private, state-funded guards escort settlers to and from their front door.
The settlers say they are victims of Palestinian violence, and that the police presence is necessary for their protection.
“Stones, Molotov cocktails, concrete blocks,” said Luria, spokesman for Ateret Cohanim. “We are talking about enormous amounts of aggression and hatred directed against the Jew for being a Jew.”
Palestinians in the neighborhood speak of frequent detentions, house searches and the use of tear gas and stun grenades by the police. During a recent clash, a tear gas canister exploded on Mr. Rajabi’s terrace, damaging an armchair.
“You live in a constant state of fear,” Mr. Rajabi said.
A few weeks ago, he was sitting on his terrace as Jews on a nearby property celebrated the reunification of Jerusalem in 1967, an annual offensive of remembrance in favor of the Palestinians.
“The more homes we have in Jerusalem,” one speaker told a small crowd, “the greater the bond we have with God. “
Exasperated by the situation, Mr. Rajabi decided several years ago to move elsewhere in East Jerusalem. Since it is difficult for Palestinians to obtain a building permit – a study by the United Nations Office for Humanitarian Affairs described like “practically impossible” – he built a new house without getting the right permit.
The authorities demolished it as a result, he said, and when he rebuilt it, it was demolished again.
“This is the process of ethnic cleansing,” he said. “They are trying to push us, by legal means, out of Jerusalem. “
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, another deputy mayor, admitted that “for years no permits were granted” to residents of East Jerusalem seeking to build new homes, and said her administration had started to facilitate the process.
But she said the land reclamation law necessarily favored Jews in order to protect Israel’s character.
“It’s a Jewish state,” she said. “And it’s a state to house Jews around the world when they need it, when they still need it. And the policies that have been developed have been developed with that in mind. “
She added: “This is the essence of our country.”
Adam Rasgon, Myra Noveck and Dan Balilty contributed reporting.
