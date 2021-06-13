A historic vote, but with a dangerously thin margin.
The political fate of Israel’s oldest leader, Benjamin Netanyahu, is expected to be decided on Sunday afternoon, when parliament holds a vote of confidence in a new government that would remove Mr. Netanyahu from power for the first time in 12 years.
Opponents of Mr. Netanyahu hope the vote, if passed, will resolve a political deadlock that has produced four elections since 2019 and left Israel without a state budget for more than a year. It will also end, at least for now, the dominance of a politician who shaped Israel in the 21st century more than any other, shifted his politics to the right, and oversaw the failed Israeli peace negotiations. -palestinian.
Mr Netanyahu should be replaced by his former chief of staff and now political rival, Naftali Bennett. A former high-tech entrepreneur and settler leader, Bennett opposes a Palestinian state and believes Israel should annex much of the occupied West Bank.
If confirmed by Parliament, Mr Bennett would lead an ideological campaign diffuse coalition which is united only in its antipathy towards Mr. Netanyahu. The block goes from far left to far right and includes – for the first time in the history of Israel – an independent Arab party.
On Sunday, a far-right lawmaker was considering resigning from his party, while voting for the coalition. And an Arab lawmaker was debating whether to abstain from the vote.
If it holds, the coalition will only control 61 of the 120 seats in parliament, and its fragility has made many commentators question whether it can last a full term. If he holds out until 2023, Bennett will be replaced as prime minister by Yair Lapid, a former centrist TV host, for the remaining two years in office.
The parliamentary session to confirm the new government is due to start at 4 p.m. local time. Mr. Bennett is expected to speak first, followed by Mr. Lapid and then Mr. Netanyahu.
Parliament should then vote for a new president – probably Mickey Levy, from Mr Lapid’s centrist party – and finally for the government itself. If the vote passes, the government will be sworn in immediately, officially replacing Mr. Netanyahu’s administration.
