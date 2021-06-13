A historic vote, but with a dangerously thin margin.

The political fate of Israel’s oldest leader, Benjamin Netanyahu, is expected to be decided on Sunday afternoon, when parliament holds a vote of confidence in a new government that would remove Mr. Netanyahu from power for the first time in 12 years.

Opponents of Mr. Netanyahu hope the vote, if passed, will resolve a political deadlock that has produced four elections since 2019 and left Israel without a state budget for more than a year. It will also end, at least for now, the dominance of a politician who shaped Israel in the 21st century more than any other, shifted his politics to the right, and oversaw the failed Israeli peace negotiations. -palestinian.

Mr Netanyahu should be replaced by his former chief of staff and now political rival, Naftali Bennett. A former high-tech entrepreneur and settler leader, Bennett opposes a Palestinian state and believes Israel should annex much of the occupied West Bank.

If confirmed by Parliament, Mr Bennett would lead an ideological campaign diffuse coalition which is united only in its antipathy towards Mr. Netanyahu. The block goes from far left to far right and includes – for the first time in the history of Israel – an independent Arab party.