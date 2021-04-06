A healthy Indian Ocean nourishes, protects and connects all South Asians

Shutterstock / World Bank Photo

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka, April 6 (IPS) – The oceans created life. Human life remains connected to the seas, making healthy seas and the effective management of maritime activities essential for the well-being of peoples and nations.

The Indian Ocean offers enormous opportunities and challenges for the island, coastal and inland nations of South Asia and beyond.

Regional cooperation is an excellent platform to take advantage of opportunities and transform challenges in order to promote the health and harmony of this common heritage ocean space, for the common good.

Take the problem of plastic waste. Up to 15 million tonnes of plastic enter the Indian Ocean each year, contaminating it with a trillion pieces of plastic and making it the second most polluted ocean in the world after the North Pacific.

South Asian countries have developed isolated projects to manage plastic waste from the ocean. Fishermen in the southern Indian state of Kerala have been paid to recycle plastic bags, straws, flip-flops and other plastic trash caught in their nets.

Once shredded, the plastic was sold to construction companies who used it to reinforce asphalt roads. With regional cooperation, the lessons learned by Kerala fishermen could benefit other countries.

The formal basis for such cooperation is being laid. The eight South Asian countries are now coming together in a new regional project, supported by the World Bank and partners to finance innovative ways to prevent, collect and recycle plastic waste in global supply chains .

The project also supports research and innovation grants to find and support alternatives to plastic. the Plastic-free rivers and seas for South Asia The project aims to help build a circular economy for plastic that will prevent plastic waste from entering the environment.

The Indian Ocean Rim Association, whose two dozen member states stretch from Australia to South Africa and north to Iran and the United Arab Emirates, are monitoring the project and may expand it to across the Indian Ocean.

Some of the busiest sea lanes in the world cross the Indian Ocean and its rich marine life. Beneath its surface is cutting-edge global communications technology.

As the engine of global economic growth pivots towards the Indo-Pacific, activity in the Indian Ocean is increasing. This growth must be managed in harmony with nature and in tranquility, to ensure optimal and shared benefits, and prosperity for all.

To this end, it is essential that the countries of South Asia work to evolve a system in which all communities that use the Indian Ocean pursue their competing aspirations and demands in accordance with international law, regional conventions and traditions. secular.

A system providing for increased cooperation between States and differential treatment of asymmetries in technical resources and capacities is necessary to deal with natural disasters, promote maritime security and keep sea lanes open and safe.

This system is also expected to improve economic connectivity in South Asia and facilitate access to markets in the region and beyond, delivering goods and services at faster speeds, larger volumes and lower costs.

There is no doubt that the Indian Ocean needs better overall management which, among other measures, requires:

Protection of the marine environment and pollution control;

Manage illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing;

Protect fish and other resources in exclusive economic zones claimed by governments in coastal waters;

Fight against trafficking in human beings, drugs and arms;

Fight against piracy and maritime terrorism;

Safeguarding energy supply chains at maritime choke points;

Manage port security and ensure the secure loading of cargo;

Promote tourism and oceanic leisure activities with an associated regulatory framework for safety in territorial waters and on the high seas;

Ensure that the Indian Ocean sea lanes, which carry a large part of the world’s freight, including oil, are safe and secure; and

Ensuring the security of the fiber optic cables at the bottom of the ocean that carry Internet traffic, including financial transactions, emails and phone calls.

Working in partnership with countries and sharing information, expertise and best practices is essential as no single country can meet these maritime challenges on its own.

Disputes must be resolved in a rules-based system that respects international standards and transparent practices.

South Asian nations can work together, with other major maritime nations beyond the region, and with multilateral institutions to promote health and harmony in the Indian Ocean. The results will benefit South Asia today and generations to come.

* Ambassador Prasad Kariyawasam has also served as his country’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva and New York and has been a member of the United Nations panels on migrant workers and disarmament. He has always been a strong supporter of the cause of regional integration and cooperation in South Asia.

