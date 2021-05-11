A health approach, key to meeting Africa’s challenges

COVID-19 has shown that we need to act quickly, as changes at the interface of humans, livestock and wildlife lead to an increased risk of emerging disease threats across the world. Credit: Marc-André Boisvert / IPS

IBADAN, Nigeria, May 11 (IPS) – The COVID-19 pandemic has shown us that global health challenges can only be solved through health sector interventions.

Many recent epidemics – Ebola, Zika and even Covid-19 – are emerging infectious diseases transmissible by wildlife. In addition, other global health issues have a dramatic impact on people, livestock, wildlife and agriculture, which has adverse effects on local, national and global economies.

To truly tackle potential pandemics, African higher education institutions must promote a more integrated approach to healthcare training that breaks down silos between doctors, veterinarians, laboratory scientists and other professions aligned to take a “one health” approach. In short, each discipline is affected and everything must be taken into account when applying the solutions.

the One health The approach refers to the collaboration of several disciplines working at local, national and global levels for optimal health of people, animals, plants and the environment. It brings together different disciplines to approach problems holistically and is critical for Africa because most emerging and re-emerging diseases are related to wildlife.

The concept has already been approved by several national and international organizations and is starting to be implemented in several medical schools in North America.

But not in Africa.

Take, for example, Nigeria where the educational model encourages competition and territoriality between professions rather than collaboration in practice.

Currently, only 2% of clinical trials conducted globally take place in Africa, says Tom Kariuki, director of programs at the African Academy of Sciences. This could hinder the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine in terms of understanding the immune response and safety in African populations.

There are historical challenges that have limited vaccine trials in Africa. In Nigeria, these challenges are exacerbated by professional fights. While the approval of drugs and vaccines is the responsibility of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), oversight of the conduct of clinical trials involving human subjects is the responsibility of the Committee. National Ethics of Health Research, Nigeria (NHREC). This sometimes portends bureaucratic difficulties.

Some African countries have networks involved in One Health training, research and awareness. However, most of them are not integrated into the approach and the practice. For example, tThe Nigerian Field and Laboratory Epidemiology Training Program (NFELTP) is a service-oriented training program with three different options or tracks: applied epidemiology, the practice of public health laboratories or veterinary epidemiology allow the different sectors to keep their traditional professional territory.

Recently, while working on the front lines during the current Covid-19 pandemic as the head of the decontamination and containment arm of the Covid-19 task force for Oyo State, Nigeria, he was became clear that health workers still did not understand what a single health approach means in practice. Most requests for decontamination of facilities where Covid-19 patients had been evacuated were not communicated, were delayed or relayed through the wrong channels.

The lack of synergy in communicating information has important implications for overall efforts to curb the spread of the virus. A comprehensive One Health approach requires people with technical skills work across sectors, disciplines and borders to successfully manage complex health issues and disease outbreaks.

We have already seen examples of this in action on the continent. Through curriculum development workshops The University of Rwanda School of Veterinary Medicine, in association with Tufts University, revised its curriculum to incorporate collaborative skills across disciplines to better prepare graduates for the reality on the ground.

The approach was endorsed by WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, who said: “We can only prevent future pandemics with an integrated #OneHealth approach to public health, animal health and the environment that we share ”.

While it may not be possible to immediately reshape all medical, veterinary, and environmental health practitioners transformed into One Health staff, we can start by organizing ongoing professional development in service in One Health to keep practitioners up to date with the best. intersectoral practices.

Higher education institutions need to integrate One Health concepts, skills and competencies to create improved programs and programs. Finally, we need to strengthen communication between medical, veterinary and environmental health practitioners in the field.

COVID-19 has shown that we need to act quickly as changes at the interface of humans, livestock and wildlife increase the risk of emerging disease threats around the world. We must begin to coordinate and optimize resources in the human, veterinary and environmental sectors for the prevention, detection and control of infectious disease outbreaks.

In doing so, we will be better prepared for the next pandemic.

Olanike Adeyemo is Professor in the Department of Veterinary Public Health and Preventive Medicine at the University of Ibadan, Nigeria, and Fellow Aspen New Voices 2021. She advocates for a single integrated health workforce to support a cohesive approach to a healthier world. Follow her on Twitter @ OlanikeAdeyemo1.