A ham sandwich is smuggled into the brave new post-Brexit world

A ham sandwich is seized by customs officials from a truck driver entering the Netherlands by ferry from Britain despite fervent pleas from the man to at least leave him the bread.

Other customs officials search bags in the trunk of a car, wondering if they should seize a can of contraband sardines.

The scenes, broadcast by a Dutch newscast, showed the strict application of post-Brexit import rules after Britain completed its separation from the European Union on December 31 and that of new arrangements for travel, trade, immigration and security cooperation entered into force. .

“Welcome to Brexit, sir,” one of the customs officers laughed at the truck driver. “Can you take the meat and leave the bread for me?” the driver pleads in vain. “I’m sorry,” the officer replies.