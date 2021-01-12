A ham sandwich is smuggled into the brave new post-Brexit world
A ham sandwich is seized by customs officials from a truck driver entering the Netherlands by ferry from Britain despite fervent pleas from the man to at least leave him the bread.
Other customs officials search bags in the trunk of a car, wondering if they should seize a can of contraband sardines.
The scenes, broadcast by a Dutch newscast, showed the strict application of post-Brexit import rules after Britain completed its separation from the European Union on December 31 and that of new arrangements for travel, trade, immigration and security cooperation entered into force. .
“Welcome to Brexit, sir,” one of the customs officers laughed at the truck driver. “Can you take the meat and leave the bread for me?” the driver pleads in vain. “I’m sorry,” the officer replies.
The European Union does not allow travelers from third countries to bring fruits, vegetables, meat or dairy products, even for their personal consumption. And now these outside countries include Great Britain.
“We just run regulations. As of January 1 he is no longer allowed to bring in perishable goods from the UK for travelers, ”said Bob van ‘t Klooster, a spokesperson for Dutch customs. He insisted it was not a picnic.
“We have the same regulations for people coming from the UK to Amsterdam Airport.”
Due to the pandemic, the effects of separation are not yet fully felt. There is still relatively little traffic between Great Britain and mainland Europe.
But the Dutch news program “One todayA team of customs officers working at the port of Hoek van Holland followed as around 100 passengers disembarked after a nearly seven-hour ferry ride from the port of Harwich in England.
The program quotes Rien de Ruijter, a team leader at the local customs site, who said that while the volume of travelers was now low, he expected wait times and frustration to increase when the restrictions travel would be waived.
“Customs policies have changed,” he said, “but that is not communicated in England.”
In another scene in the program, a customs officer seizes a can of sardines, proclaiming that fish is not allowed. But it turns out that the official himself was not entirely familiar with the new regulations: travelers are allowed to bring a total of 20 kilograms, or around 44 pounds, of fish into the EU.
“It’s not 20 kilos,” concludes another official, looking at the box.
“I don’t think anyone in the UK has ever expected this. But it’s Brexit, ”said De Ruijter. “This is the new reality that we have to face.”
