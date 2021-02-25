A growing shift in the climate action narrative

The women of the forests of the Anantagiri forest, in the south-east of India, discover their solar dryer. (File photo) There is a growing change and awareness in the political, business and mainstream debate on the need for climate action. Credit: Stella Paul / IPS.

UNITED NATIONS, Feb. 25 (IPS) – A keen awareness of the intersection of our ecosystem and ‘accelerating climate destabilization’ is helping to change the discourse on climate action and can help us move from being a polluter to being a polluter. climate protector, said Marco Lambertini, CEO of the World Wide Fund for Nature.

“The science has never been clearer. We are currently witnessing a catastrophic decline in our planet’s ecosystems and biodiversity, and an accelerated destabilization of the climate. And today we also understand that the two are interconnected, ”Lambertini told IPS. “This is actually nothing new.”

Lambertini spoke with IPS after the fifth session of the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA-5) which took place this week, with the launch of the “Medium Term Strategy” by the United Nations Program United Nations for the Environment (UNEP).

For two days, world leaders gathered in a virtual meeting to discuss climate sustainability and the severity of the worsening coronavirus pandemic in our current climate crisis.

“Humanity continues to appropriate nature, to commodify it, to destroy it,” Keriako Tobiko, cabinet secretary at Kenya’s Ministry of Environment and Forests, said on Monday. “The consequences of our actions are obvious – we are paying a heavy price.”

Indian environmental activist Afroz Shah, a UNEP Earth Champion, told UNEA-5 that leaders must go beyond rhetoric and ensure the implementation of environmental protection measures.

“There has to be a paradigm shift in the narrative, from being a polluter to being a protector,” he said, urging leaders to make sure this message is conveyed to every citizen.

Lambertini told IPS that this “change” in the narrative is already happening.

“What is new is that this awareness is starting to reach the political, corporate and public debate,” Lambertini added. “The story also changes. Nature conservation is not only seen as an ecological and moral issue, but also as a matter of economy, development, health and equity. It is a real cultural revolution in our civilization.

Lambertini’s insight complemented what was said during UNEA-5.

Inger Andersen, Executive Director of UNEP, told the assembly that a “green recovery” from the COVID-19 pandemic would be a step in the right direction to implement changes to protect the environment.

Tackling environmental sustainability was, after all, another way to end poverty, she said.

“We need to start putting the words into practice after UNEA-5 and that means supporting a green recovery from the pandemic, stronger and nationally determined contributions to the Paris Agreement, more funding for adaptation , an agreement on an ambitious and applicable post-2020 biodiversity framework. , and further progress on plastic pollution, ”said Andersen.

Meelis Münt, Secretary General of Estonia’s Environment Ministry, echoed Andersen’s point.

“We are confident that a green and digital transition will support our post-pandemic recovery,” he said, adding that Estonia aims to achieve climate neutrality by 2050, with their government’s plans for ” lead the production of electricity from solid coastal fuels by 2035 ”. .

Other speakers at UNEA-5 included ministers from Kenya, Brazil, Jamaica and Malawi, many of whom shared the initiatives their countries are implementing to protect the environment.

Marcus Henrique Morais Paranaguá, Brazilian Deputy Minister of Climate and International Relations, stressed that for Brazilians, this is a unique situation where the development and preservation of the Amazon rainforest must be balanced.

“The Amazon rainforest alone occupies 49% of our territory and more than 60% of our territory is today covered with natural vegetation,” he said. “Brazil must implement an innovative public policy to balance nature conservation and the promotion of sustainable development.”

Pearnel Charles Jr., Jamaican Minister of Housing, Urban Renewal, Environment and Climate Change, said his country’s government was updating its climate change policy to complement the Paris Agreement. He added that the Jamaican administration had also increased its “emission reduction ambition” and was implementing a tree planting initiative to reduce biodiversity loss.

Tobiko from Kenya said an important step for the country was the ban on single-use plastic in public conservation areas. Kenya was recently recognized and applauded for its successful fight against single-use plastic.

“We cannot afford another lost decade for biodiversity,” Lambertini told IPS. “Many ecosystems like coral reefs and rainforests are heading towards tipping points and a million species are now threatened with extinction.”

“If we are to survive and prosper collectively, especially in this COVID-19 pandemic, we must take the opportunity to examine, reassess and perhaps reinvent by charting the most sustainable path forward,” said Charles Jr ..

Overall, Lambertini was optimistic, citing an increased awareness of climate justice among activists and the fact that nature conservation was now seen as an economic, health and equity issue.

“We need clarity and alignment, to create a level playing field, and a northern star / southern cross capable of uniting governments, businesses, investors and consumers around ambitious scientific demands. He told IPS. “Only in this way will we meet the challenge of transitioning to a fair, nature-friendly and net zero carbon world and forums like UNEA-5 must pave the way for these commitments and, more importantly, again, to concrete actions. “