A “group of children” ran a major vaccination site for Philadelphia. Then the city cut its ties.
As pressure mounts to get Covid-19 vaccine doses transported as quickly as possible, many overburdened urban health services across the country have turned to partnerships with hospitals, nonprofits and pharmacies. In Philadelphia this week, such a deal took a turn for the worse after the city leaned on a start-up run by students who were eager to get involved but had little experience.
The start-up is an organization called Philly Fighting Covid, which was founded last year by 22-year-old graduate student Andrei Doroshin. The group was quickly praised for volunteering to run free testing sites and for using 3D printers to make face shields that they provided to health workers for free.
So when Philadelphia started receiving vaccine shipments and needed help administering large-scale doses, the city’s health department turned to Philly Fighting Covid to exploit what would be the biggest state vaccination site at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.
It took less than three weeks after the start of the vaccinations for the partnership to deteriorate.
Since opening on January 8, the site has vaccinated nearly 7,000 people, although there have been local media reports that the appointments had been overbooked and that some people were refused. Mr. Doroshin attributed these problems to problems with an online registration system that allowed thousands of ineligible people to register for appointments.
Then on Tuesday, the city’s health commissioner Thomas Farley told a press conference the health department would no longer work with Philly Fighting Covid. The city has learned, he said, that the group unexpectedly canceled screening efforts to focus on vaccination; that it was planning to change from a non-profit organization to a for-profit corporation; and that it had changed its data privacy policy to allow it to potentially sell patient data to third parties, a first step reported by public radio WHY.
“We didn’t think it was appropriate,” Dr Farley said of the data policy. “We were like, ‘If there is an attempt to do this, even the possibility, then people will not trust this organization.’”
In an interview, Mr Doroshin said his group had only the best of intentions, but he admitted his inexperience.
“We are a bunch of kids,” Doroshin said. “I didn’t know anything about the legal structure before that. I did not care. I’m not a lawyer, I’m a nerd. People try to pass me off as this bad thing. I’m like, “Dude, I didn’t know all the rules of a nonprofit before I did this.”
He said the company decided to switch to a for-profit structure in order to grow quickly and made no secret of its intentions from the city.
Mr Doroshin admitted that there were issues with the organization’s privacy policy, which he said was hastily released. But he said the group had neither sold nor released any of the patient data it had collected and that the published policy “was frankly just a mistake.”
Katrina Lipinsky, a registered nurse who volunteered at the group’s vaccination site, said in an interview that after a day, after the group tried to find takers for a number of doses remaining, she saw Mr. Doroshin put some in his backpack, as well as the vaccination cards used to track vaccination timelines. She said she reported it to city investigators.
“Obviously that didn’t sound right,” she said.
Dr Farley, the health commissioner, told reporters the remaining vaccine doses should have been returned to the health department. He said the department was looking into the matter.
“If that’s true, it’s very disturbing,” he says. “They shouldn’t have done that.”
During the interview, Mr. Doroshin admitted that he took four doses home and gave them to friends. He said he should have had a nurse present when he administered the injections, but didn’t regret using doses that otherwise would have expired that night.
“I agree to be a person who broke the rule of no longer having a vaccine,” he said. “If this is the last word I have in my book, then it’s fine. I agree to die with this.
