A “group of children” ran a major vaccination site for Philadelphia. Then the city cut its ties.

As pressure mounts to get Covid-19 vaccine doses transported as quickly as possible, many overburdened urban health services across the country have turned to partnerships with hospitals, nonprofits and pharmacies. In Philadelphia this week, such a deal took a turn for the worse after the city leaned on a start-up run by students who were eager to get involved but had little experience.

The start-up is an organization called Philly Fighting Covid, which was founded last year by 22-year-old graduate student Andrei Doroshin. The group was quickly praised for volunteering to run free testing sites and for using 3D printers to make face shields that they provided to health workers for free.

So when Philadelphia started receiving vaccine shipments and needed help administering large-scale doses, the city’s health department turned to Philly Fighting Covid to exploit what would be the biggest state vaccination site at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

It took less than three weeks after the start of the vaccinations for the partnership to deteriorate.

Since opening on January 8, the site has vaccinated nearly 7,000 people, although there have been local media reports that the appointments had been overbooked and that some people were refused. Mr. Doroshin attributed these problems to problems with an online registration system that allowed thousands of ineligible people to register for appointments.