A grim forecast for Canada’s 600,000 energy workers

The question now, of course, is how to make up for the loss of these oil and gas jobs.

A shift to low-carbon or no-carbon energy sources can help, although Ms Caranci said the number of jobs they are likely to create is hard to predict. They also have another problem: many of them are unlikely to be found in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Newfoundland, the three provinces with the most jobs in the oil and gas industry. Electric car battery factories will likely be built – if built in Canada – near auto factories in southern Ontario rather than northern Alberta.

The more than 450,000 jobs that are expected to disappear will not disappear immediately, so there is still time to plan. Canada’s experience in retraining those who have lost factory jobs may set an example for the country to avoid, Ms. Caranci said. These retraining programs have largely failed to prepare people for a new job or to help employers find people with new skills.

In the report, Caranci suggests that Canada replace what she describes as a “patchwork” of retraining and income support programs with something more like the system used by Singapore. It works with employers to first identify specific jobs and the specific skills they are looking for in workers, and then sets up training programs to develop the skills for those jobs.

“I think what is happening is that for governments the least resilient path is to throw money at the problem: here is money to retrain, here is money to help for one year, ”she said. “We have to give up what we were doing before and start all over cleanly, with those workers in mind and not trying to put in place programs for all workers in the economy – only those most affected.