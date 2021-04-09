A grim forecast for Canada’s 600,000 energy workers
We don’t know exactly what Chrystia Freeland, Canada’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, will present when she becomes the country’s first woman to present a federal budget later this month. But the Liberal government has made it clear that recovering the economy and jobs will be its overall theme.
And for good reason – a report came out this week from the economics department of the Toronto-Dominion Bank which paints a disastrous picture for a group of workers whose jobs are threatened by more than just the pandemic. He predicts that as the world grapples with climate change, reduced demand for oil and gas 50% to 75% of the 600,000 jobs in Canada’s energy sector will be lost.
Beata Caranci, the bank’s chief economist and lead author of the report, told me that while she expects the budget to include something for energy workers, work to move them to new jobs in the the low carbon world should already be underway.
“There are already layoffs in the sector, so there are already displaced people,” she said, adding that this was in part because of the current collapse in oil prices. “But this sector is not going to recover. The move has started. “
In the paper, Ms. Caranci compares the future of jobs in the energy sector to what has happened to factory workers in Canada. The number of Canadians making things in factories peaked in 2002. Almost 625,000 of those jobs were lost in 2010, due to new technologies, the shift to overseas manufacturing and other factors. , and they never came back.
Ms. Caranci said the oil and gas industry has prevented Canada from being as hard hit by the loss of manufacturing jobs as the United States has been by this shift. The result there was a crowding out middle-income jobs. Wealth and jobs, in turn, have been concentrated in a handful of cities.
But in Canada, the loss of manufacturing jobs has been offset by well-paying jobs in Canada’s growing energy industry. The boom in air travel, in which residents of Atlantic Canada and elsewhere moved to jobs in the oil sands, spread these economic benefits across the country.
“The oil and gas sector was a huge contributor to middle income jobs, but many of them were above average in terms of income,” Ms. Caranci said. “I don’t think it’s really widely known or appreciated that this is one of the main reasons Canada has stepped away from some of the middle class recesses and inequality.
The question now, of course, is how to make up for the loss of these oil and gas jobs.
A shift to low-carbon or no-carbon energy sources can help, although Ms Caranci said the number of jobs they are likely to create is hard to predict. They also have another problem: many of them are unlikely to be found in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Newfoundland, the three provinces with the most jobs in the oil and gas industry. Electric car battery factories will likely be built – if built in Canada – near auto factories in southern Ontario rather than northern Alberta.
The more than 450,000 jobs that are expected to disappear will not disappear immediately, so there is still time to plan. Canada’s experience in retraining those who have lost factory jobs may set an example for the country to avoid, Ms. Caranci said. These retraining programs have largely failed to prepare people for a new job or to help employers find people with new skills.
In the report, Caranci suggests that Canada replace what she describes as a “patchwork” of retraining and income support programs with something more like the system used by Singapore. It works with employers to first identify specific jobs and the specific skills they are looking for in workers, and then sets up training programs to develop the skills for those jobs.
“I think what is happening is that for governments the least resilient path is to throw money at the problem: here is money to retrain, here is money to help for one year, ”she said. “We have to give up what we were doing before and start all over cleanly, with those workers in mind and not trying to put in place programs for all workers in the economy – only those most affected.
In Prince Philip’s Times obituary, which visited Canada regularly from 1951, Marilyn Berger writes that he “tried to bring into the 20th century a monarchy encrusted with the attributes of the 19th. But as the pageantry was eclipsed by the scandal, as royal weddings were followed by sensational divorces, his mission, he said, changed. Now it was to help preserve the crown itself. And in Opinion, Tina Brown, author of the next book “The Palace Papers”, offers his assessment of the Duke of Edinburgh.
Canada is one of the nations seized by the urge for the vaccine.
Robert A. Mundell, the Nobel Laureate Economist, born in Kingston, Ontario, is dead. He championed the idea that low tax rates and easy fiscal policies should be used to stimulate economies, and that higher interest rates and tight monetary policy were the appropriate tools to curb inflation. Former President Ronald Reagan adopted Professor Mundell’s ideas. Their effects remain a subject of debate.
Vaccine passports could reopen the world. But Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is among those who care about the fairness of a two-tier system for the haves and have-nots.
