A green wave? The Mexican Marijuana Market Can Be Mediocre
MEXICO CITY – Mexico, a country torn apart by cartels for decades, is on the verge of a major milestone in drug policy. This week, the lower house of Congress approved a historic bill legalize recreational marijuana, making it the world’s largest legal drug market.
With legalization considered almost certain to win Senate and President approval, many in the business world predict a Mexican green boom: a new legal industry providing tens of thousands of jobs, millions of dollars in profit for savvy entrepreneurs and welcome tax revenue for the government.
But many business analysts and economists are wary and warn that the cannabis industry here is more likely to be a green blow than a boom. Opening a legal market would be more important legally and symbolically than economically, they say, citing relatively weak domestic demand and little chance of exporting the product, as well as apparently restrictive regulatory measures.
“It is difficult to see obvious broad effects” on the Mexican economy, said Jeffrey Miron, economist at Harvard University. “You will see a small increase in measured GDP,” he added, but “people who claim that it will significantly boost the economy through legalization, I don’t think that makes sense.”
But industry promoters are excited about the prospects.
The cannabis industry “will finally generate income in terms of employment, in terms of the local economy, in terms of taxation,” said Erick Ponce, a Mexican entrepreneur and president of the Cannabis Industry Promotion Group, a local research and advocacy group.
“We definitely see this as an important economic boost for the country, especially in the midst of a pandemic,” Ponce added.
According to a january report from a cannabis data analytics firm, New Frontier Data, the Mexican marijuana industry could be worth up to $ 3.2 billion a year, and big cannabis companies like Canopy Growth in Canada are eyeing already on the market.
But Canada is perhaps a cautionary tale. In the perspective of its own legalization in 2018, investors and analysts predicted a surge in cannabis-related liquidity, but the business was not a resounding success.
In the last quarter of 2020, the country national statistics agency estimated that consumers spent C $ 918 million (approximately US $ 736 million) on legal weed products, considerably less than expected before legalization. Income has been slow and most producers are still declare losses of several million. In December, Canopy Growth ad it was closing five facilities and laying off more than 200 employees in an attempt to speed up profitability.
“The part of the green rush did not materialize,” said Michael armstrong, Associate Professor at the Goodman School of Business at Brock University in Ontario. “It was a positive boost for Canada, but not dramatic in any way.
Official figures indicate that Canada, with a much smaller population, has many more regular users than Mexico: Before legalization, about 15% of Canadians reported having smoked marijuana in the past three months, according to the national statistics agency, a consumer base of over 5 million potential users.
On the other hand, a Mexican Government Study 2016 found that only about 1.2% of the population aged 12 to 65 reported having smoked weed in the previous month and 2.1%, or about 1.8 million, in the previous year.
Proponents of legalization argue that such numbers are misleading: In a country like Mexico, where a majority of the population is against legalizing weed, many people do not admit to smoking it.
“Cannabis is a problem of stigma, of taboo,” said Mr. Ponce, the entrepreneur. “We don’t really know the impact of the local market because there are no real statistics.”
But even though surveys underestimate the number of potential consumers, most experts downplay the size of the market in Mexico.
“I don’t think there will be a huge demand,” said Jorge Javier Romero Vadillo, a political scientist at the Autonomous Metropolitan University of Mexico. And “I don’t think this regulatory process will significantly increase demand.”
According to Romero, the new law’s stringent licensing requirements for growing, packaging and selling marijuana could push small farmers and vendors away from the legitimate market.
“With the rules they want to apply, which are very restrictive, they are going to open up a small market,” he said. “These are rules so strict, with such a high barrier to entry, that few people are going to opt to enter the legal market.”
California, which legalized recreational marijuana in 2018, has had similar startup issues: During the first year of legalization, the state’s legal vendors sold $ 500 million less in marijuana than the year before, when it was only licensed for medical purposes.
Strict regulations and high taxes have kept the majority of California growers and sellers in the gray or black market, according to Daniel Sumner, director of the Center for Agricultural Issues at the University of California, Davis. In many communities, marijuana-related companies have faced fierce local opposition.
Recently, sales have increased dramatically as the number of licensed producers and sellers has gradually increased and the state collected $ 1 billion in cannabis taxes last year, according to Sumner.
“It’s a substantial undertaking,” he said, but in the context of California’s annual budget of over $ 200 billion, “it’s a drop in the state’s bucket. “.
With a relatively small consumer base and complex regulatory measures, Mexico is unlikely to experience such revenue in the leisure market, analysts say.
Instead, some industry leaders say that real money in Mexico can be in medicinal cannabis, which has been legal in Mexico since 2017, as well as industrial hemp, which the new bill also regulates and could be used to produce everything from plastics to paper.
“The marijuana market is a very small market,” said Guillermo Nieto, president of the National Association of the Cannabis Industry, a commercial group based in Mexico City. “On the agricultural level, it will not help us like the legalization of industrial hemp.”
In the short term, say some businessmen, Mexico’s biggest gains might be doing what Mexico already does best: manufacturing – in this case, the potential production of cannabis products such as supplements. nutritional products and cosmetics.
Still, the bigger impact may be more symbolic than monetary: As the largest economy to legalize drugs to date, Mexico, with around 128 million people, could cheer on other countries, including its neighbor to the north, to follow suit.
“Sometimes it’s nerve-wracking to be the first person to step into a pond that might be infested with sharks,” said Harvard professor Mr. Miron. “But if four or five other people have done it and it’s okay, then more people will try.”
