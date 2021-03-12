A green wave? The Mexican Marijuana Market Can Be Mediocre

MEXICO CITY – Mexico, a country torn apart by cartels for decades, is on the verge of a major milestone in drug policy. This week, the lower house of Congress approved a historic bill legalize recreational marijuana, making it the world’s largest legal drug market.

With legalization considered almost certain to win Senate and President approval, many in the business world predict a Mexican green boom: a new legal industry providing tens of thousands of jobs, millions of dollars in profit for savvy entrepreneurs and welcome tax revenue for the government.

But many business analysts and economists are wary and warn that the cannabis industry here is more likely to be a green blow than a boom. Opening a legal market would be more important legally and symbolically than economically, they say, citing relatively weak domestic demand and little chance of exporting the product, as well as apparently restrictive regulatory measures.

“It is difficult to see obvious broad effects” on the Mexican economy, said Jeffrey Miron, economist at Harvard University. “You will see a small increase in measured GDP,” he added, but “people who claim that it will significantly boost the economy through legalization, I don’t think that makes sense.”