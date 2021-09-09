A great unknown delta

These provisional conclusions come from three different sources: expert opinion; research studies; and aggregate data on cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Let’s take them one at a time:

1. Expert opinion

Because the evidence is still emerging and sometimes inconsistent, experts don’t read it exactly the same way. Still, I noticed the broad outlines of a consensus in recent interviews:

“Any difference is a little difference,” Dr. Aaron Richterman of the University of Pennsylvania told me.

“On a per infection basis, I don’t think that has changed,” said Jennifer Nuzzo, chief epidemiologist for the Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Testing Insights Initiative. “The risks to people who have been vaccinated have not really changed.

“It’s really at the ‘I don’t know’ stage,” said Dr Paul Sax of Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

Dr Robert Wachter of the University of California at San Francisco said, “I treat it like it could be a little more serious, but I don’t know if it matters that much. I can’t think of a public health decision that hinges on whether it’s the same or 20% worse. “

Dr David Dowdy of Johns Hopkins pointed out that most people naturally assume that the Delta is more serious because it is new, scary, and more contagious. Given this bias, he advises to assume that it is not more serious in the absence of strong evidence. He thinks it’s just as likely that Delta is slightly more severe or slightly less severe.

2. Research

Studies assessing the severity of Delta have been hopelessly inconsistent. “There has been mixed evidence as to whether it’s more serious or not,” Dr. Rebecca Wurtz of the University of Minnesota told me. “The last word has not yet fallen.”

Some research – like a Scottish study – found that people who contract Delta get sicker on average than similar people who contracted an earlier version of the virus. Other evidence says otherwise. As the Washington Post’s Ariana Eunjung Cha wrote:

A recent technical article from Britain suggested that the Delta variant does not cause more severe disease than its predecessors, but the analysis did not specifically break down children. David Rubin, a researcher at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia who studied hospitalization data in the United States, said that in recent weeks, a maximum of 1,200 to 1,400 children were hospitalized, and although these numbers can be significant, the hospitalization rate remains the same as in the past at 0.8 to 0.9 percent.

Dowdy notes that the more alarming results tend to gain more public attention, but that doesn’t make them more likely to be right.

3. Top data

General Covid data is probably the main reason to doubt that Delta is significantly more severe than previous versions of the virus. The proportion of Covid cases leading to hospitalization seems to have stabilized or even decreased in recent months.

It’s true in Great Britain, including in children too young to be vaccinated. This is true among vaccinated and unvaccinated Americans in places that publish detailed figures, such as the state of Utah and the city of Seattle. And this is true among the entire American population: The total number of cases has increased nearly fifteen times since their June low, while hospital admissions have increased six-fold.

On their own, none of these comparisons prove much, as the mix of people who receive Covid can change over time. But if Delta were significantly more severe, you’d expect to see signs that hospitalizations or deaths were increasing faster than new cases. These signs are hard to find.