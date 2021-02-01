A gray cloud over Lebanon: a burden on mental health

Beirut, Lebanon; Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Credit: Photojournalist Rahib Yassine

BEIRUT, Lebanon, February 1 (IPS) – Humanity is no stranger to the destabilizing events of 2020. The state of the world economy and the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic have made headlines. In this ever-growing global crisis, Lebanon has faced what can only be described as unimaginable hardships. Over the past year, the country has faced challenges that have resulted in a state of utter desperation and a rapid deterioration in the mental health of many of its citizens.

The country faces a high rate of youth unemployment, with 55% of the Lebanese population already living below the poverty line according to the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA). Followed by an almost complete devaluation of the Lebanese currency due to ever-growing political uncertainties and national lockdowns to fight the pandemic, Lebanon is facing one of its worst economic crises. The obstacles mentioned above have reinforced the pre-existing socio-economic inequalities in the country which have taken a heavy toll on the mental health status of the Lebanese people.

In fact, shortly after the economic collapse of July 2020, alarming reports made headlines of double suicides that occurred on the same day, a Friday, mainly due to the financial instability people are facing. . On July 3, a man in his 60s stood outside a cafe in Hamra town and shot himself in the head in broad daylight, leaving behind a copy of his criminal record blank with a message written in red saying: “I am not a Kafer” meaning sinner, infidel or blasphemer, and a Lebanese flag. The same day, in Sidon, an unemployed bus driver in his thirties committed suicide.

The middle-aged man also wrote “I am not a Kafer” because the act of suicide is culturally and religiously prohibited and considered a sin or a taboo in Islam and Christianity, the two predominant religions in the world. Lebanon. In fact, some families tend to hide the true cause of death from members who have committed suicide to avoid society’s judgment.

The successive misfortunes that have befallen Lebanon came to a head when one of the deadliest events in its history occurred at 6:07 p.m. on August 4, 2020; tons of ammonium nitrate exploded in the port of Beirut, devastating the capital in seconds and killing thousands. In addition, an estimated 70,000 workers lost their jobs, and 42% of affected families who suffered from chronic health conditions said they could not afford to continue treatment, according to the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC).

Asked about the collective mental state of the Lebanese in 2020, Mia Atoui, co-founder and member of the board of directors of “Embrace”, a Lebanese NGO that works to raise awareness about mental health, told IPS: “We are witnessing a increased levels of depression, anxiety and PTSD as a result of all seizures, ”emphasizing the importance of providing mental health services to people in these difficult times.

According to the latest report created by “Embrace” titled “Post Beirut’s Blast Update”, issue 9, two months after the Beirut explosion, the national hotline for emotional support and suicide prevention received more than 2,239 calls, with approximately 67% of callers expressing emotional distress and about 28% showing suicidal tendencies. These figures reveal the mental health of the Lebanese. “Embrace Lifeline (1564) received more than 6,100 calls to its hotline in 2020, compared to more than 2,500 calls in 2019,” said Atoui. These figures show that calls almost tripled between 2019 and 2020.

Beirut, Lebanon; Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Credit: Photojournalist Rahib Yassine

Today, and five months after the explosion, the Lebanese are still trying to adjust to what appears to be a “new normal” by going about their daily lives, going through a pandemic that has spiraled out of control.

Lebanese journalist Cendrella Azar was a few meters from the Beirut explosion and shared her mental journey with IPS. “Physically I am a survivor, I recovered in no time. Nonetheless, mentally and emotionally, I still bear the consequences of the Beirut Port crime of which I was a victim. Today, almost six months after the explosion, I still suffer from different types of symptoms. Although I think I am a normal human being who has overcome this traumatic event, I am struck daily by visions and thoughts. I am physically at home among my loved ones, but mentally I am trapped within the walls of the Annahar newspaper building where I was when we were struck by the third largest non-nuclear explosion in human history. ”Azar said.

The journalist highlighted the daily stress that citizens are undergoing in the midst of the new wave of global pandemic which has suddenly hit Lebanon. “We have turned into a traumatized nation, suffering from collective trauma, and bearing so many invisible wounds and scars. We are currently in a state of national shock, ”said Azar.

With the surge in positive cases of Covid-19 due to the easing of government restrictions, Lebanon is now experiencing a saturation of intensive care beds and heading for disaster, including another full lockdown. “The impact of Covid on mental health is very large and serious. People are in a constant state of fear with worry and anxiety; many lose their loved ones, which also causes mourning for many people, ”explained mental health expert Atoui. In fact, Lebanon is experiencing thousands of new infections per day, the peak being 6,154 cases recorded on January 16, 2021, coupled with an exponential death toll, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Mental health hit a low point in Lebanon in 2020 with a gray cloud over the country overtaking its welcome. However, Atoui explained that suicides have not increased this year, “most likely because of the Covid crisis and the Beirut explosion; Generally, when there are major disasters at the national level, we do not witness an increase in suicides, especially after the explosion in Beirut where there was a lot of social solidarity… ”, she declared. “… However, if the crises continue into 2021, we could see an increase in suicide rates. Currently, the suicide rate in Lebanon is on average 1 person every 2.1 days, ”Atoui said.

Atoui mentioned how important it is to mentally help people in these trying times, but the current price spike has made mental health services inaccessible, with therapists charging outrageous numbers per therapy session. Atoui told IPS that “even when it was £ 150,000 (around $ 100 at the time) it was not affordable for most people. Now it has become a luxury. Since Embrace opened its clinic in August 2020, we have provided 690 consultations and we already have a long waiting list ”.

A few days after the start of the year, a middle-aged man set his car on fire in Beirut and attempted to burn himself to death; passers-by rushed to stop him. On January 25 of this year, violent anti-lockdown protests broke out in Tripoli, one of Lebanon’s poorest cities. Encountered by police brutality, the demonstrators denounced the absence of a sustainable government plan and a lockdown which worsens their economic situation on a daily basis.

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau

Follow IPS New UN Bureau on Instagram