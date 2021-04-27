A gray China may have to postpone its retirement. The workers are not happy.

For Meng Shan, a 48-year-old urban management worker from the Chinese city of Nanchang, retirement cannot come soon enough.

Mr. Meng, who is the equivalent of a low-level, unarmed police officer, often has to hunt down unlicensed street vendors, a task he finds physically and emotionally taxing. The salary is low. Retirement, even with a meager government pension, would finally offer a break.

Mr. Meng was therefore appalled when the Chinese government announced it would increase the mandatory retirement age, which is currently 60 for men. He wondered how much longer his body could do the job and if his employer would let him down before he became eligible for a pension.

“To tell the truth,” he said of the government’s announcement, “it’s extremely hostile to us low-level workers.”