A gray China may have to postpone its retirement. The workers are not happy.
For Meng Shan, a 48-year-old urban management worker from the Chinese city of Nanchang, retirement cannot come soon enough.
Mr. Meng, who is the equivalent of a low-level, unarmed police officer, often has to hunt down unlicensed street vendors, a task he finds physically and emotionally taxing. The salary is low. Retirement, even with a meager government pension, would finally offer a break.
Mr. Meng was therefore appalled when the Chinese government announced it would increase the mandatory retirement age, which is currently 60 for men. He wondered how much longer his body could do the job and if his employer would let him down before he became eligible for a pension.
“To tell the truth,” he said of the government’s announcement, “it’s extremely hostile to us low-level workers.”
China said last month that it would “gradually delay the statutory retirement age” over the next five years, in a bid to solve one of the country’s most pressing problems. Its rapidly aging population means a shrinking workforce. Public pension funds are in danger of being exhausted. And China has one of the lowest retirement ages in the world: 50 for female workers, 55 for white-collar workers, and 60 for most men.
The idea, however, is deeply unpopular. The government is yet to release details of its plan, but older workers have already decried being flouted by promised deadlines, while young people fear the already fierce competition for jobs could intensify .
And workers with blue-collar or physically demanding jobs like Mr. Meng’s, who still make up the majority of China’s workforce, say they will be exhausted, left unemployed, or both.
The announcement was made at the annual meeting of the national legislature, and thereafter, retirement-related topics have been trending for days on Chinese social media, racking up hundreds of millions of views and critical comments.
Around the world, raising the retirement age has become one of the most difficult challenges a government can face. Russia’s attempt to do so in 2018 led to President Vladimir V. Putin’s lowest approval rating in years. Mr. Putin finally put the plan into action, but concessions granted, a rare gesture for him.
A pension reform plan in France sparked a prolonged transport strike last year, forcing the government to put the proposal aside.
The Chinese government itself abandoned an earlier effort to raise the retirement age in 2015, in the face of a similar outcry.
This time, he seems determined to move on. But he also recognized the backlash. Officials appear to be treading cautiously, leaving details vague for now, but suggesting the threshold would be raised by just a few months each year.
“They have been talking about it for a long time,” said Albert Francis Park, professor of economics at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology who studied the Chinese pension system. “They’ll really have to show a lot of determination to get there.”
China has been rushing into a retirement age crisis for years. Current standards were set in the 1950s, when the average citizen was only expected to live until their early 40s.
But as the country has modernized rapidly, life expectancy has reached nearly 77 years, according to World Bank data. Birth rates have also fallen, leaving China’s population significantly larger. More than 300 million people, or about a fifth of the population, are expected to be over 60 by 2025, according to the government.
The result is what experts call a serious threat to China’s continued economic growth and competitiveness. In Japan and many European countries, residents can claim a pension at age 65 or over. At a recent press conference, You Jun, the vice minister of human resources and social security, said China risks “wasting human resources.”
Today in business
The backlash highlighted a host of other concerns in Chinese society regarding issues such as job security, the social safety net and income inequality.
The hypercompetitive environment that defines many white collar workplaces in China, it’s Naomi Chen, a 29-year-old financial analyst in Shanghai. She has often discussed with friends her wish to retire early to escape the pressure, even if it means living more modestly.
The government’s announcement only confirmed this will. China already struggles to provide enough well-paying white collar jobs for its burgeoning ranks of university graduates. With fewer retirees, Ms. Chen worries, she would work just as hard but with less chance of winning.
“Getting promoted will definitely be slower because the people above me aren’t going to retire,” she said.
In fact, older workers can suffer more. China has modernized so quickly that it tends to be much less skilled or educated than its younger counterparts, making some employers reluctant to retain them, Professor Park said. In several sectors, including technology, 35 is considered the age limit for being hired.
Delaying retirement also risks undermining another top government priority: encouraging couples to have more children, slowing down the aging of the population.
Partly because of insufficient childcare resources, the vast majority of Chinese rely on grandparents to be the primary caregivers of their children. Now, social media users are wondering what will happen if the older generation is still working.
Lu Xia, 26, said the prospect of later retirement made it impossible to consider having a second child. More children would ultimately mean more grandchildren to care for, even if she had to continue working.
“With a delayed retirement, it’s hard to imagine what we’ll face when we’re grandparents,” said Ms. Lu, who lives in Yangquan City, southwest of Beijing.
Unless China increases support for childcare, new parents can leave the workforce or postpone childbirth until their parents retire, exacerbating the labor shortage. work, Feng Jin, economist at Fudan University, Told a state-sponsored labor publication.
Yet experts argue that the cost of inaction would be too high. A 2019 report from the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences predicts that the country’s main pension fund sold out by 2035, in part because of the shrinking workforce.
This has alarmed some young people, who are wondering where their own pensions will come from if nothing changes.
“I think that’s fair enough,” Wang Guohua, a 29-year-old blogger from Hebei Province, said of the raising of the retirement age. “If people are still alive but there is no more money, it will affect social stability.”
Mr. Wang added that he saw no point in retiring at age 60, given the increase in life expectancy: “You won’t have to do anything.”
Indeed, Bian Jianfu, who recently retired from his post as director of a public company in Sichuan Province, said he would not have been bothered to work a few more years. His pension would also have increased.
Mr. Bian receives about $ 1,000 per month, more than double the average for urban retirees. He praised the government for steadily increasing pension payments over the past decade, through some experts. recognized the tension that this added to the system. “The Chinese government treats retirees very well,” he said.
But this security is unevenly distributed and will likely remain so even if the government strengthens its pension funds.
Mr. Meng, the urban management worker, is paid about $ 460 per month, one tenth of which is for pension funds and basic medical insurance. When he finally retires, he expects to draw $ 120 to $ 150 per month.
He recognized that it was barely enough to live on. But he said he could make it work – although he was now increasingly unsure of when.
“All I can do is hold on,” Meng said. “Keep holding on until I get to the right age.”
Source link