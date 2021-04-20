A global tipping point for technology mastery has arrived

On December 9, the Federal Trade Commission and nearly every state filed bipartisan lawsuits accuse Facebook of acting in an anti-competitive manner. Less than a week later, European policymakers introduced a competition law and new requirements to block hate speech online. On December 24, Chinese regulators opened a antitrust investigation on Alibaba after interrupting an initial public offering of Ant.

Antitrust and content moderation have been the areas where tech companies are most vulnerable. Google, Facebook, Apple, Alibaba, Amazon, and other companies clearly dominate online advertising, search, e-commerce and app markets, and have questioned whether they have improperly used their influence to buy from competitors. , promote their own products before others and block rivals.

Businesses are also facing a scrutiny of how hate speech and other harmful online content can spill over into the offline world, leading to calls for better content control.

The antitrust push has been particularly strong in the United States, with landmark lawsuits filed against Google and Facebook last year. Republican and Democratic lawmakers have said they are drafting new antitrust, privacy and speech regulations targeting Facebook, Google, Apple and Amazon. They also proposed cut a law that protects sites like YouTube, which is owned by Google, against lawsuits regarding content posted by their users.

“It’s a moment of monopoly. Not just for the United States but for the whole world, ”said House Antitrust subcommittee chairman David Cicilline, Democrat of Rhode Island, in a statement. “Countries must work together to take the monopoly power held by the biggest technology platforms and restore competition and innovation in the digital economy.”

Mr. Biden has also chosen tech critics for key administrative roles. Wu team, a law professor who supports Facebook’s disbandment, joined the White House last month, while Lina khan, a law professor who has been influential on technological antitrust, has been appointed to a seat on the Federal Trade Commission.