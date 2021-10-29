A global tax deal is at hand. Here is how it would work.
WASHINGTON – Leaders of the Group of 20 countries are set to sign the most radical overhaul of the international tax system in a century when they meet in Rome this weekend, ushering in a 15% global minimum tax and changes in how governments can impose levies on large profitable multinational companies.
The deal is the result of years of heated international negotiations which accelerated this year when the Biden administration took office. When the pact is fully enacted, most likely by 2023, it could have significant implications for the global economy, business investment, and state coffers.
Some details will continue to be refined over the coming months. But tax practitioners and officials around the world hailed the deal as an achievement that will reverse decades of corporate tax “race to the bottom” that deprived countries of revenue as companies sought low-tax jurisdictions. for their head office.
Here’s a look at how the deal will work.
An overall minimum tax of 15 percent
The most important feature of the chord is the 15% global minimum tax, which should be adopted by each country that has accepted the agreement. This rate will apply to multinational companies with annual revenues exceeding $ 867 million. The idea is to discourage companies from being able to avoid paying taxes by finding havens with low rates. Companies that place money in a country that is not part of the agreement would be required to pay the difference between the rate for that country and the minimum rate of 15% to their home country.
Governments will apply the tax on a country-by-country basis, so businesses cannot lower their tax bills simply by seeking out tax havens and “mixing” their tax rates. This will ensure that companies actually pay the minimum rate of 15%, regardless of where they are located in the 136 countries that are part of the agreement.
And the Biden administration has said it will impose a penalty rate on any foreign companies based in countries that violate the deal.
The United States already has its own form of comprehensive minimum tax, which it applies to the foreign profits of American companies. To comply with the deal, Congress will need to increase that tax rate from 10.5% to at least 15% and switch to the country-by-country system. There are plans to include this in the spending bill being negotiated between Democrats and to count tax revenues to help pay for this legislation.
Pay where you play
Another crucial part of the deal involves a change in the way governments can tax businesses in the digital age. Taxes traditionally depend on where a business operates, but the agreement will update the rules for the 21st century and allow countries to levy taxes on certain large profitable businesses based on where their goods and services are. are sold.
The deal was a response to an attempt by European countries to impose taxes on digital services on American tech giants like Google and Facebook, which operate all over the world, although they are not physically present in all countries. These taxes have prompted the United States to threaten retaliatory tariffs.
The Global Compact has come to a compromise that allows countries to impose an additional tax on some of the profits of about 100 of the world’s richest companies depending on where their sales are located. The right to tax a total of $ 125 billion in profits will be reallocated among countries around the world. The taxes will be applied to companies with global revenue exceeding $ 23 billion and profit margins of at least 10%. A quarter of a company’s profits above this threshold will be taxed, with the income distributed around the world.
American companies should pay the price for this new policy. Treasury Department officials contend that, overall, the United States will earn about as much tax revenue as it will lose once the plan is adopted. However, some analysts predict that the United States would be a net loser.
Money at stake
The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development estimates that the deal will raise $ 150 billion a year globally from companies that have parked their operations in low-tax countries, thus avoiding a higher tax bill.
The Biden administration hopes the deal will make U.S. businesses more competitive globally while reducing incentives to move jobs overseas.
The White House estimates that the changes it makes to the international part of the tax code will generate $ 350 billion in revenue over a decade, as U.S. businesses are forced to pay higher taxes on the profits they earn from the U.S. abroad and are more likely to invest in operations in the United States.
And after
In some ways, coming to an agreement was the easiest part. Now, 136 countries must adopt it. It will be easier in some countries than in others.
It could be more difficult for the United States, which has played a leading role in negotiating the deal this year. Democrats will likely be able to make the changes necessary to comply with the new minimum rate in the tax and social package they hope to pass next month.
However, the other part of the deal, which removes taxes on digital services and largely applies to tech giants, may require tax treaty changes. That would likely mean that some Republicans, who have resisted nearly all of the Biden administration’s tax proposals, would have to offer their support in separate legislation that lawmakers will address next year.
Other countries will face their own legislative challenges to comply with the agreement.
