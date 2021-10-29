A global tax deal is at hand. Here is how it would work.

WASHINGTON – Leaders of the Group of 20 countries are set to sign the most radical overhaul of the international tax system in a century when they meet in Rome this weekend, ushering in a 15% global minimum tax and changes in how governments can impose levies on large profitable multinational companies.

The deal is the result of years of heated international negotiations which accelerated this year when the Biden administration took office. When the pact is fully enacted, most likely by 2023, it could have significant implications for the global economy, business investment, and state coffers.

Some details will continue to be refined over the coming months. But tax practitioners and officials around the world hailed the deal as an achievement that will reverse decades of corporate tax “race to the bottom” that deprived countries of revenue as companies sought low-tax jurisdictions. for their head office.

Here’s a look at how the deal will work.

An overall minimum tax of 15 percent

The most important feature of the chord is the 15% global minimum tax, which should be adopted by each country that has accepted the agreement. This rate will apply to multinational companies with annual revenues exceeding $ 867 million. The idea is to discourage companies from being able to avoid paying taxes by finding havens with low rates. Companies that place money in a country that is not part of the agreement would be required to pay the difference between the rate for that country and the minimum rate of 15% to their home country.