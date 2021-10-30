A German friend: Merkel invites her successor to accompany her.
BERLIN – When German Chancellor Angela Merkel meets President Biden at the Group of 20 summit in Rome this weekend, she will not come alone: she will be his likely successor, Olaf Scholz.
The act of buddy between an outgoing center-right chancellor and a new center-left chancellor is striking even by Germany’s hyper-bipartisan standards: after 16 years representing Europe’s largest economy on the international stage and to become a leading figure in global diplomacy, Merkel not only introduces Scholz to the world, but also tries to reassure the world that Germany will remain in good hands.
The aim, officials in Berlin said, is to signal “continuity” and “a smooth transition of power.”
“The German Chancellor changes, the main party in power changes, but Germany’s commitment to the G20 is not,” said a senior official who, according to protocol, cannot be cited by name.
Mr Scholz, a Social Democrat who defeated Ms Merkel’s Christian Democrats candidate in the German elections in September, is expected to be sworn in as chancellor in early December. This weekend, he will also join Merkel in talks with leaders such as French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
As finance minister, Scholz would have accompanied Merkel to the summit anyway. But inviting him to private meetings with other leaders is “a historic gesture,” officials said. No outgoing German chancellor has taken a successor to a summit before, let alone one from a rival party.
The double act of Merkel and Scholz reflects the increasingly fluid political center of Germany, where change and continuity now seem to go hand in hand. His party ruled with that of Merkel for three of his four terms, making him more of a titular than a candidate for change.
This continuity will be welcome in many G20 countries, although Merkel will not be missing everywhere.
On her way to Rome, the Chancellor stopped in Greece, a country whose decade-long crippling financial crisis marked her entry into office. “I know I have asked a lot of Greek citizens,” Merkel said at a joint press conference with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Friday, referring to a wave of austerity measures being imposed on Greece in return international bailouts. “I have always been for Greece to stay in the euro,” she added.
Although public sentiment towards Germany has improved over the years, many Greeks still blame Merkel for years of tax increases and wage cuts. Ms Merkel herself recently said the tough demands she made on Greece was the most difficult moment in her 16 years in power.
