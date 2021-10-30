A German friend: Merkel invites her successor to accompany her.

BERLIN – When German Chancellor Angela Merkel meets President Biden at the Group of 20 summit in Rome this weekend, she will not come alone: ​​she will be his likely successor, Olaf Scholz.

The act of buddy between an outgoing center-right chancellor and a new center-left chancellor is striking even by Germany’s hyper-bipartisan standards: after 16 years representing Europe’s largest economy on the international stage and to become a leading figure in global diplomacy, Merkel not only introduces Scholz to the world, but also tries to reassure the world that Germany will remain in good hands.

The aim, officials in Berlin said, is to signal “continuity” and “a smooth transition of power.”

“The German Chancellor changes, the main party in power changes, but Germany’s commitment to the G20 is not,” said a senior official who, according to protocol, cannot be cited by name.

Mr Scholz, a Social Democrat who defeated Ms Merkel’s Christian Democrats candidate in the German elections in September, is expected to be sworn in as chancellor in early December. This weekend, he will also join Merkel in talks with leaders such as French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.