A ‘future without malaria’ is possible, says UN chief on international day

“We congratulate all countries that have achieved the ambitious goal of zero malaria,” said Secretary General António Guterres.

“Together, they show the world that a future without malaria is possible.”

‘Key to success’

Malaria-free countries have reached those at risk with the necessary services, from prevention to detection and treatment, regardless of their citizenship or financial situation, the senior UN official said.

“Sustained funding, monitoring systems and community engagement have been the key to success,” he added.

Yet while these achievements are worth celebrating, it is important to remember the millions of people around the world who continue to suffer and die from this deadly disease.

Each year, malaria claims the lives of more than 400,000 people, mostly young children in Africa. And, every year, there are over 200 million new cases of this deadly parasitic disease.

With strong political commitment, adequate investments and the right mix of strategies, “malaria can be defeated”, argued the United Nations Secretary-General.

Eradicate malaria

Between 2000 and 2019, the number of countries with less than 100 cases of indigenous malaria increased from six to 27, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), calling it “a strong indicator” that malaria elimination is within reach.

United Nations health agency hailed countries that have already done so saying: “They are an inspiration to all nations working to eradicate this deadly disease and improve the health and livelihoods of their people.”

Breakdown by country

In 2019, Africa sustained 94 percent of all malaria cases and deaths globally, with more than half of all cases occurring in Nigeria’s five countries, 27 percent; Democratic Republic of Congo, 12%; Uganda and Niger, 5% each; and Mozambique, 4%, according to the WHO.

During the same period, around 3% of malaria cases were reported in Southeast Asia and 2% in the Eastern Mediterranean region.

The Americas and Western Pacific region each accounted for less than 1% of all cases.

Certify zero malaria

Certification of malaria elimination is the official recognition by WHO of malaria-free status, which it grants when a state has proven, beyond a reasonable doubt, that the chain of indigenous transmission of malaria has been interrupted throughout national for at least three consecutive years.

After 50 years of strong commitment from the government and the people to end the disease, in February it became the first Central American country to receive the honor.

Meanwhile, China, which recorded no indigenous cases in 2016 and has remained malaria-free to this day, applied for WHO malaria-free certification last year.