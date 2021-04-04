A French student union positions itself at the forefront of a changing France

PARIS – A powerful government minister recently condemned it as an organization whose activities are racist and could lead to “fascism”. Lawmakers accused it of promoting “separatism” and aligning itself with “the Islamo-left” before demanding its dissolution.

The 114-year-old French university student union Unef has long drawn the ire of the political establishment – especially over the years when it lobbied for the independence of the country’s most important colony, the Algeria, or took to the streets. against employment contracts for young people.

But recent violent attacks have focused on something that resonates just as deeply in a France struggling to adapt to social change: its practice of limiting certain meetings to racial minorities to discuss discrimination.

In recent days, the controversy around the UNEF – its French acronym for the National Union of Students of France – has boiled over in a third week, mingling with larger explosive debates shaking the country.