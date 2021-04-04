A French student union positions itself at the forefront of a changing France
PARIS – A powerful government minister recently condemned it as an organization whose activities are racist and could lead to “fascism”. Lawmakers accused it of promoting “separatism” and aligning itself with “the Islamo-left” before demanding its dissolution.
The 114-year-old French university student union Unef has long drawn the ire of the political establishment – especially over the years when it lobbied for the independence of the country’s most important colony, the Algeria, or took to the streets. against employment contracts for young people.
But recent violent attacks have focused on something that resonates just as deeply in a France struggling to adapt to social change: its practice of limiting certain meetings to racial minorities to discuss discrimination.
In recent days, the controversy around the UNEF – its French acronym for the National Union of Students of France – has boiled over in a third week, mingling with larger explosive debates shaking the country.
Thursday, the Senate approved ban the group and other people who organize restricted meetings, join a “Unef amendment” to President Emmanuel Macron law against Islamism, a political ideology that the government blames for inspiring recent terrorist attacks. The National Assembly, controlled by Mr. Macron’s party, has yet to ratify the bill, which should be one of the decisive legislative texts of his presidency.
At the same time, the campaign ahead of the next regional elections was turned upside down when Audrey Pulvar, the black deputy mayor of Paris and leading candidate, drew widespread condemnation after defending the restricted meetings.
Student union leaders advocate for the use of “safe space” forums, claiming they have led to a powerful and frank conversation; Critics say exclusion equates to racism against whites and is an American-inspired betrayal of France’s universalist tradition.
For its detractors, UNEF is the embodiment of the threat coming from American universities – importer of ideas which fundamentally question the relations between women and men, question the role of race and racism in France. and disrupt the hierarchies of power in society.
There is no doubt that in recent years the union has undergone the kind of deep and rapid transformation seldom seen in a country where institutions tend to be deeply conservative and certain, like the French Academy or literary prize juries, are structured to stifle change.
The union’s transformation reflected widespread changes among young French people who have much more relaxed attitudes towards gender, race, sexual orientation and, as polls have shown, the religion and strict secularism of France, known as secularism.
The change of anf – some hope and others fear – may portend greater social change.
“We scare people because we represent the future,” said Mélanie Luce, 24, president of UNEF and daughter of a black woman from Guadeloupe and a Jew from the south of France.
In an organization dominated by white men until just a few years ago, the current leadership of the UNEF shows a diversity rarely seen in France. Ms. Luce is only his fifth female president and the first who is not white. His other four senior leaders include two white men, a woman whose parents have converted to Islam, and a Muslim man whose parents immigrated from Tunisia.
“Unef is a microcosm that reveals the debates in society,” said Lilâ Le Bas, a former president. This debate in France is just starting to seriously tackle issues like discrimination, she said, “and that is why it crystallizes so much tension and pressure.”
Like other student unions, the UNEF operates on government grants, about $ 540,000 per year in its case. Among its missions, it addresses the living conditions of students, by recently organizing, for example, food banks for students hard hit by the coronavirus epidemic.
But his increasingly outspoken social positions have drawn criticism from the political establishment, the conservative news media, and even some former members.
In interviews with more than a dozen current and former UNEF leaders, including the seven presidents over the past 20 years, they were not even uniformly comfortable with recent UNEF positions. , who have placed the fight against discrimination at the heart of its mission.
Its new focus, critics say, has led to a decline in the union’s influence and membership – it was once the largest, but now it is the second in France. Supporters say that unlike many other struggling leftist organizations in France, the union has a clear new vision.
In 2019, in a protest against the black face, UNEF executives helped stop the staging of a play by Aeschylus at the Sorbonne to denounce the wearing of masks and dark makeup by white actors, leading to charges of infringement of freedom of expression.
More recently, local officials in Grenoble posted anonymous campus posters on social media that included the names of two professors accused of Islamophobia; Ms. Luce later called it a mistake, but many politicians brandished it as proof of Unef’s “Islamo-leftism” or sympathy for Islamism.
Attacks reached a new level last month after Ms Luce was arrested over the radio interview on UNEF’s practice of holding meetings restricted to racial minorities.
Ten years ago, UNEF leaders launched women-only meetings where members first spoke about sexism and sexual harassment within the organization. Discussions have since extended to racism and other forms of internal discrimination.
Ms Luce explained to her radio host that no decisions were made at the restricted meetings, which were instead used to allow women and racial minorities to share common experiences of discrimination. But the interview led to a flood of sexist and racist deaths threats.
In a later radio interview For his part, the Minister of National Education, Jean-Michel Blanquer, endorsed the qualification of racist by the host of the restricted meetings.
“People who call themselves progressives and who, by calling themselves progressives, distinguish people by the color of their skin, lead us to things that look like fascism,” Blanquer said.
Mr Blanquer has led the government’s broader response to what he and conservative intellectuals describe as the threat progressive American ideas on race, gender and postcolonialism.
France’s cultural wars have heated up as Mr Macron swings to the right to push back a imminent challenge of the far right ahead of next year’s elections. His government recently announced that it investigate universities for “Islamo-leftist” tendencies which “corrupt society”.
Today, even relatively obscure terms in social theory such as “intersectionality” – an analysis of multiple and reinforcing forms of discrimination – are provoking fierce attacks from politicians.
“There is a battle to be waged against an intellectual matrix that comes from American universities and intersectional theories focused on the essentialization of communities and identities,” Blanquer said in a commentary. interview with a French newspaper.
Mr. Blanquer declined the interview requests, as did Frédérique Vidal, the Minister of Higher Education.
Aurore Bergé, a member of the party of Mr. Macron, said that Unef’s actions lead to an identity policy which, instead of uniting people in a common cause, excludes all except “those who suffer from discrimination”.
“We hunt others as if they don’t have the right to speak,” said Bergé, who recently unsuccessfully submitted an amendment that would have banned Muslim minors from wearing the veil in public.
Current UNEf leaders say that by focusing on discrimination, they are fighting for the French ideals of freedom, equality and human rights.
They see the recent attacks as rearguard movements of an establishment that refuses to face deep-rooted discrimination in France, cannot accept the growing diversity of its society and wields universalism to silence new ideas. and voice, out of fear. .
“It is a problem that, in our society, in the land of the Enlightenment, we restrict ourselves to talking about certain subjects”, declared Majdi Chaarana, treasurer of the UNEF and son of Tunisian immigrants.
While the student union has spoken more boldly, the influence of UNEF, like that of other left-wing organizations – including the Socialist Party, with which it has long been allied, and the unions – has declined, said student expert Julie Le Mazier. unions at the European Center for Sociology and Political Science.
“It’s a major crisis, but it’s not specific to UNEF at all,” she said.
Bruno Julliard led the union when he forced a sitting president, Jacques Chirac, to drop a youth employment contract in 2006. At the time, the union was more concerned with issues like tuition fees and access to employment, said Julliard, the union’s first openly gay president.
Mr Julliard said the union’s restricted meetings and his opposition to Aeschylus’ play made him uncomfortable, but that young people were now “much more sensitive, in a good sense”, to all forms of discrimination.
“We have to let each generation fight their battles and respect the way they do it, even if that doesn’t stop me from having an opinion,” he said.
William Martinet, a former president, said the focus on gender ultimately led to a review of racism. While the main leaders of Unef were generally economically comfortable white men from French “grandes écoles” or prestigious universities, many of its grassroots activists were drawn from the working class, immigrants and non-whites.
“Once you put on glasses that allow you to see the discrimination, in fact there is a multitude that presents itself in front of you,” Martinet said.
Once started, the change happened quickly. More women have become leaders. Abdoulaye Diarra, who said he became the first black vice-president of UNEF in 2017, recruited a woman wearing the hijab whose parents had converted to Islam, Maryam Pougetoux, now one of the union’s two vice-presidents.
“I don’t think that if I had arrived 10 years earlier, I would have felt as welcome as in 2017,” said Ms. Pougetoux.
But the reception was very different on the outside.
Last fall, when a Ms. Pougetoux wearing the hijab appeared in the National Assembly to testify to the impact of the Covid epidemic on students, four lawmakers, including one from Mr. Macron’s party, stepped out in protest.
The wearing of the Muslim veil has fueled divisions in France for more than a generation. But for Unef, the question was now settled.
Its leaders had long regarded the veil as a symbol of female oppression. Now they saw it just as a choice for women.
“Truly defending the condition of women,” said Adrien Liénard, the other vice-president, “is in fact giving them the right to do what they want”.