A Fox news network surfs a wave of discontent in France

PARIS – It’s the news network that claims to tell viewers what the “awake” mainstream media won’t say. He says he is fighting for endangered free speech even as he has been fined by the government’s broadcasting regulator for inciting racial hatred.

This is CNews – which in just four years has become France’s No.1 news network by giving a megaphone to far-right politicians, opponents of the fight against climate change and a leading supporter of the discredited idea of ​​using hydroxychloroquine, an antimalarial drug. as a remedy for Covid-19.

The role model is Fox News – including clashing talking heads and inflammatory cultural topics – and it worked. Owned by French billionaire Vincent Bolloré, former chairman of media group Vivendi, CNews is increasingly helping to shape the national debate, particularly on hot topics such as crime, immigration and the place of Islam in France which are expected to influence next year’s presidential election.

The network’s extraordinary influence and controversial role in France was made even clearer this week, when its most popular host was kicked off the airwaves because he’s seen as a likely presidential candidate – and one with a real chance to reverse the race.