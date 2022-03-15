A Fox News Camera Operator Was Killed Covering Russia’s War In Ukraine

A Fox News camera operator covering the war in Ukraine has died after the vehicle in which he and a reporter were traveling was struck by incoming fire, the network announced Tuesday.

Pierre Zakrzewski’s death was announced in a memo to employees by Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott that was shared with BuzzFeed News. Scott said Zakrzewski, 55, died after coming under fire in Horenka, a village northwest of Kyiv, on Monday. Correspondent Benjamin Hall was also injured in the attack and has been hospitalized in Ukraine. Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra Kurshinova was also reportedly killed in the same incident.

“[Zakrzewski’s] talents were vast and there wasn’t a role that he didn’t jump in to help with in the field — from photographer to engineer to editor to producer — and he did it all under immense pressure with tremendous skill,” Scott wrote in her memo: “He was profoundly committed to telling the story and his bravery, professionalism, and work ethic were renowned among journalists at every media outlet.”

London-based Zakrzewski, who was Irish, had been in Ukraine since February, having previously covered multiple wars for Fox, including the conflicts in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Syria. In December, Fox News awarded him an “Unsung Hero” award to recognize his work.

“Pierre Zakrzewski was an absolute legend at this network and his loss is devastating,” anchor Bill Hemmer told Fox News viewers on Tuesday morning.