A former Facebook employee is asking lawmakers to step in. Will they do it?

WASHINGTON (AP) – Camera lights are dazzling. The indignation rumbles of the elect. A courageous industry whistleblower stands alone and sworn in behind a table surrounded by a mosh pit of photographers.

The former Facebook product manager who accused the social media giant of threatening the safety of children – and the integrity of democracy – is urging Congress to take action to curb a largely unregulated business. The drama sounds familiar, but will real change come from it this time around?

When Frances Haugen appeared before a Senate panel on commerce to lay out a high-profile condemnation of Facebook, she had prescriptions for congressional actions at hand. Not a dismantling of the tech giant as many lawmakers demand, but targeted legislative remedies.

They include new restrictions on long-standing legal protections for speech posted on social media platforms. Republican and Democratic lawmakers have called for removing some of the protections afforded by a 25-year-old law – generally known as “section 230” – which protects Internet companies from any liability for what users post.

Haugen’s idea would be to remove protections in cases where dominant content driven by computer algorithms promotes massive user engagement rather than public safety.

“Congressional action is needed,” Haugen told senators in his testimony Tuesday. “(Facebook) will not solve this crisis without your help.”

Democrats and Republicans have shown rare unity around the revelations about Facebook’s handling of potential risks to Instagram’s teens, and a bipartisan push for meaningful legislation appears to be brewing.

“We are going to come up with legislation,” Senator Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., Who heads the Senate subcommittee, told reporters. “And the days of Facebook escaping scrutiny are over, because I think the American public is awakened by the importance of (…) (social media) preying on their own children.”

So it’s on its way, right? Not enough. It’s still Congress.

“I think it will eventually lead to legislation, but it won’t be right away,” former congressional aide Phil Schiliro said.

Schiliro was there. He fought the Congressional Wars on Tobacco in the 1990s as chief of staff to Representative Henry Waxman, the California Democrat who headed the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

Congress enacted landmark legislation to curb the tobacco industry by giving the Food and Drug Administration the power to regulate the manufacture, distribution and marketing of tobacco products. In the current Facebook scandal, critics of the company are pointing to it as a model for what Congress should do with the tech industry.

The story, however, offers a caveat. In 1994, seven tobacco company executives gave electrifying testimony under oath to Waxman’s panel that they did not think nicotine was addictive – claims contradicted by internal company documents. Yet, Schiliro notes, tobacco legislation took another 15 years to pass through Congress.

Meanwhile, “public opinion has really started to shift” towards a negative view of the tobacco industry, says Schiliro, who also worked in the Obama White House and is now a senior member of the presidency in the ‘Hofstra University. The public is not there yet with Big Tech, he suggested, and tech companies are still arguing that they are bringing life-enhancing products to millions of people, mostly for free.

That dynamic could change with Haugen’s revelations about the company’s internal research indicating potential harm to some young users, especially girls, of Facebook’s Instagram photo-sharing platform. For some teenage users, peer pressure generated by Instagram has resulted in mental health and body image issues, and in some cases, eating disorders and suicidal thoughts, research disclosed by Haugen has shown.

“Anytime you have Republicans and Democrats on the same page, you’re probably more likely to see something,” said Gautam Hans, a tech law and free speech expert at the Vanderbilt University. “Protecting children is something a lot of people agree with, and I think it’s easier to find consensus there. “

Given the tightly divided Congress and deep political polarization, the prospects for legislation to ensure safety on social media platforms may seem as distant as with tobacco legislation. However, lawmakers from both parties are mobilizing around the protection of young Internet users. Their common shrill criticism of social media came from divergent political views. Republicans have denounced what they see as anti-conservative bias while Democrats denounce hate speech and incitement to violence.

“I think Congress was heading there and that adds momentum,” said Matt Stoller, research director at the American Economic Liberties Project, an organization that advocates for government action against the concentration of companies. “We’re still a few years away from truly neutralizing the power of Big Tech.”

