A fire breaks out on a ship in the port of Dubai after an explosion shakes the city

No reports of casualties at Jebel Ali port, one of the largest in the world, as authorities say the fire is under control.

A container ship anchored in one of the world’s largest ports in Dubai caught fire on Wednesday evening, local authorities said after an explosion rocked the United Arab Emirates’ trade hub.

The blaze set off giant orange flames on a ship in the crucial port of Jebel Ali, the busiest in the Middle East, located in the eastern Arabian Peninsula – but authorities said the situation was under control.

“A fire caused by an explosion in a container aboard a ship at the port of Jebel Ali has been brought under control; no casualties were reported, ”the Dubai Media Office (DMO) said on Twitter.

The combustion set off a shockwave across the city, shaking buildings and windows in neighborhoods up to 25 kilometers (15 miles) from the port.

At least three residents of the area of ​​the blast, the cause of which remains unknown, reported that the windows and doors of their homes were shaken as a result of the incident.

There were no immediate reports of casualties at the port, which is also the busiest port of call for US warships outside of the United States.

Early Thursday, the Dubai government released a statement claiming emergency services had brought the blaze under control. Authorities posted images of firefighters spraying giant shipping containers on social media.

The glow of the blaze was visible in the background as civil defense teams worked to contain the blaze.

The extent of the damage to the sprawling port and surrounding cargo was not immediately clear. The cause of the fire was also not immediately known.

Port officials said they were “taking all necessary measures to ensure that normal vessel movement continues without any disruption.”

Mona al-Marri, managing director of DMO, told Al-Arabiya TV that the incident “could happen anywhere in the world” and that the government’s communications office has been working to issue statements quickly to help. to prevent rumors from spreading as the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The office said the vessel, which has not been identified, was preparing to dock at one of the berths “away from the main shipping line in the port.”

Al Arabiya said the Dubai government claimed the ship’s crew were evacuated on time.

At around 11:45 p.m. local time (07:45 GMT), residents of Dubai recording with their phones from skyscrapers posted frantic videos on social media showing a fireball lighting up the night sky.

Clémence Lefaix, who is staying near the site of the explosion, posted a photo of a bright orange light against the night sky in front of apartment buildings.

“I was outside on my balcony. My friend saw something yellow happen [like] the sun. I took the picture and after [there was] a sound, “Lefaix told AFP news agency.

Jebel Ali Port at the northern end of Dubai is the largest built deep-water port in the world and serves cargo from the Indian subcontinent, Africa and Asia.

Operated by Dubai-based DP World, the port has four sprawling container terminals that can accommodate some of the world’s largest ships. The port is not only a global freight hub, but a lifeline for Dubai and the surrounding emirates, serving as an entry point for essential imports.

DP World describes the port of Jebel Ali as a “hub” and a “vital link in the global trade network” that connects the markets of the East and the West. The company did not immediately release a public statement about the explosion.