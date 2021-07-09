A film that defies religious norms

NEW DELHI, India, Jul 09 (IPS) – When Turkish-Norwegian writer and filmmaker Nefise Ozkal Lorentzen heard about the Seyran Ates mixed mosque in Berlin, Germany, she immediately decided to make a film about the Seyran’s life. It took three years to produce the film ‘Seyran Ates: The Sexual Revolution and Islam’, a portrait of a female Imam and her struggles to activate the revolution within Islam.

In an interview with me, Nefise said that “gender” was the key concept in her quest for the mystery of Islam as a religion. “Seyran Ates is a very powerful woman, but besides being powerful she is so real, and I found it so fascinating. This film is a journey through the life of Seyran from his humble beginnings as a youngster. muslim girl in the slums of Turkey to a female leader daring to challenge her own religion.

“It took me a while to penetrate through the fortifications of bodyguard guards and the thick walls of media interest in his work and to truly bring him into ‘our living room’. Seyran is one of the most protected civilian women in our time. That’s why I chose to represent her as a daughter, a sister, a mother, an aunt and also as a good friend, ”explains Nefise.

Seyran Ates is a human rights lawyer, founder and imam of the Ibn Rushd-Goethe Mosque in Berlin, where men and women pray together, headscarves are not compulsory and members of the LGBTQI community are welcome. Seyran has not been able to move freely for nearly 15 years due to death threats and has been under police protection from Muslim fundamentalists, Turkish-Kurdish nationalists and right-wing extremists. One of the main reasons for his attacks is Seyran’s activism for gender equality and the inclusion of LGBTQI people in Islam.

“We live in the 21st century but we teach Islam like in the 7th century. Islam needs a sexual revolution, ”Seyran says in the film.

Over the past two decades, nefise has produced and directed several documentaries related to Islam. Her film trilogy titled Gender Me (2008), A Balloon for Allah (2011) and Manislam (2014) has covered various topics such as Islam and homosexuality, women and Islam, privileges of power and burdens of masculinity in Islam and more.

“As a filmmaker, my honesty with people I disagree with gives me the opportunity to build bridges between them and me. As an artist, I have been curious to research what is behind reality and how it is interpreted. My cinematographic vision seeks the fine organic lines between reality and memory.

“If Seyran, a girl from the Turkish ghetto in Berlin, becomes the woman who can change the political discourse in Germany, then anyone could make changes in their community. I believe that Islam can have a sexual revolution because the young people of today can see it clearly, and they want their freedom, they want to be the engines of their own life, ”said Nefise.

Nefise’s films have often caused a stir because of the topics they covered, but it can easily be said that they also opened up discussions, conversations, and provided a full treatment of the often controversial subject matter of women, gender, homosexuality, masculinity in Islam. Social norms and values ​​based on religion are often unchallenged and create endless mechanisms of production of inequalities, often stemming from deeply rooted patriarchal beliefs.

The struggle in today’s Islamic society is torn between fundamentalists and extremists, often speaking of their own narrative or interpretations on Islam and on behalf of Islam, and a pluralistic faith that undergoes its own set of revolutions and of changes, most often discreetly. “The problem has never been with the text, but with the context. ”

By choosing to tell the story of a female imam living in Germany, Nefise managed to give an insight into the world of revolutionaries, which it takes not only to call for a “sexual revolution” in Islam, but also what it takes to get up. for human rights, for gender equality, for LGBTQI rights in conversant and often extremist societies around the world – which are not isolated from a single practice or religion.

Seyran Ates in the film says that she does not reject Islam, but she has decided to change it from within. The challenge is, a woman, a woman who fights for the inclusion of the LGBTQI community, who wants men and women to pray together, who believes that women have the right to lead prayers, who is also an Imam , can it act as a bridge between a more compassionate religion and the victims of religious extremisms, which also include racists, white supremists and others.

Reforms take time, and it takes a lot longer when you also try to challenge the given and taught notion of what your religion allows, expects and wants from you. Progressive Islam, in many traditional Islamic countries, is not seen as Islam because it brings change and this makes many religious leaders uncomfortable. When Seyran Ates as a woman and also as an imam calls for a sexual revolution within Islam, it definitely triggers Muslim fundamentalists like she did. bullet scars to prove that she was attacked for trying to make these changes.

“It is not only right-wing conservatives who have created many obstacles for progressive Muslim women, but also left-wing intellectuals who dare not take the problems within Muslim communities seriously. The gender revolution within Islam is highly needed. I really believe our film about Seyran Ates is going to trigger it, ”says Nefise.

The author is a New Delhi-based journalist and filmmaker. She hosts a weekly online show called The Sania Farooqui Show where Muslim women around the world are invited to share their views. You can follow her on Twitter here.

