A fair tax plan could be detrimental to the countries of the South

BRATISLAVA, Oct 20 (IPS) – A deal between 136 countries to force the world’s largest corporations to pay a fair share of tax has been condemned by critics who say it will benefit richer states at the expense of southern countries.

An agreement reached on October 8, which covers about 90% of the global economy, calls for a minimum global corporate tax rate of 15%.

The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), which led negotiations on the deal, said it would help end decades of countries that underestimate each other on tax matters.

But independent organizations campaigning for fairer global taxes and financial transparency argue it will deprive developing countries of the revenues needed to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, ultimately pushing millions more into poverty.

Matti Kohonen of the civil society group Financial Transparency Coalition (FTC) told IPS: “In principle, a global minimum corporate tax is a good idea, but only if the rate is correct and applied correctly. Under this agreement, the main beneficiaries are the OECD – which led the negotiations – and its main members. “

Calls for a global minimum corporate tax rate have increased in recent decades amid increasing scrutiny of multinational tax practices.

The OECD agreement, which has an ambitious implementation date of 2023, is designed to set a floor on corporate taxation and prevent companies from shifting profits to countries with the lowest tax rates. lower than they can find.

The OECD says the global minimum rate would allow countries to collect around $ 150 billion in new income per year, and that the rights to tax over $ 125 billion in profits will shift to countries where large multinationals earn. their income.

But independent groups say the deal falls far short of what is needed for a fair global corporate tax system and has ignored the needs and wishes of developing countries, which are more dependent on corporate taxes. societies than richer states.

According to OECD research Corporate Tax Statistics: Third Edition (oecd.org), in 2018, African countries generated 19% of overall corporate tax revenues, compared to 10% in OECD countries.

Critics point out that the agreed 15% floor is well below the average corporate tax rate in industrialized countries of around 23%, potentially creating a “race to the bottom” as countries cut their existing rates on the market. companies.

It is believed that a number of developing States wanted a higher overall minimum rate.

Civil society groups critical of the deal are also concerned about many exemptions in the deal – there is a ten-year grace period for companies on some aspects of the deal, and some industries such as mining and financial services, are exempt.

Meanwhile, they point out, only 100 of the world’s largest companies would be affected by part of the deal to get highly profitable multinationals to pay more taxes in countries where they make profits. In addition, the global minimum tax will only apply to companies with turnover above $ 750 million, which would exclude 85 to 90% of multinationals worldwide.

The fact that countries will have to forgo rights to tax digital services, which are important sources of revenue for some developing states, is also problematic. And some fear that in many cases the additional taxes paid by companies “raising” their tax bill to 15% will go to the countries where they are headquartered. In many cases, it will be in already wealthy countries like the US, UK, and Europe.

Chenai Mukumba of the advocacy group Tax Justice Network Africa told IPS: “We have an opportunity to reform the global tax system to make it suitable for countries in the south of the world, but we settle for much less. It is a lost opportunity to balance the scales, to put fairness at the center of the system. “

The deal could have a negative effect on African countries in particular, she said.

Nigeria and Kenya did not sign the fair tax deal. Credit: Muhammadtaha Ibrahim Ma’aji / Unsplash

Kenya and Nigeria are among the four countries that have not signed the agreement.

“Many African countries currently have corporate tax rates of 25-30%. If the minimum rate is 15%, there is a strong incentive for companies to shift their profits elsewhere, ”Mukumba said.

“Kenya did not sign the deal because it is trying to generate revenue through its rights to tax digital services. This can end up giving way to the pressure, ”she added.

OECD impact assessment studies on the agreement published in 2020 https://www.oecd.org/tax/beps/economic-impact-assessment-webinar-presentation-october-2020.pdf showed that developing countries would earn up to 4% more corporate tax revenue.

The organization told IPS this month (OCT) that it now expects that additional revenue to be even higher due to changes to the agreement since last year.

However, studies Pillar 1 impact assessment – 04.10.21 FINAL (oxfamireland.org) by global aid group Oxfam estimate that 52 developing countries would receive only about 0.025% of their collective GDP in additional annual tax revenues as part of the redistribution of tax rights.

The group also claims that a 25% global minimum corporate tax rate would raise nearly $ 17 billion more for the world’s 38 poorest countries – which are home to nearly 39% of the world’s population. – compared to a rate of 15%.

Speaking just after the deal between the 136 countries was struck, Oxfam said in a press release that the deal was “a travesty of fairness that deprives pandemic-ravaged developing countries of revenues including hospitals and teachers are badly needed and better jobs. “

He added: “The world is experiencing the biggest increase in poverty in decades and a massive explosion in inequality, but this deal will do little or nothing to stop it either. “

Despite criticism, OECD officials are adamant the deal will benefit developing countries.

They point out that this does not affect any state’s corporate tax rates and that the 10-year grace period only applies to a very small amount of income – 5% of the book value of tangible assets. and the payroll of a business in a jurisdiction.

Grace Perez Navarro, deputy director of the OECD Center for Tax Policy and Administration, told IPS: “The global minimum tax aims to stop the tax competition that is causing a race to the bottom in tax rates for taxpayers. companies.

“It doesn’t force countries that have rates above 15% to lower their corporate tax rates, it just ensures that those countries will be able to collect at least 15% regardless of the type of tax planning.” creative that a multinational offers.

“It will also reduce the incentive for multinationals to artificially shift their profits to low-tax jurisdictions, as they will still have to pay a minimum of 15%.”

She added, “It will also ease the pressure on developing countries to offer excessive, often unnecessary, tax incentives while providing an exception for low-tax activities that have real substance. This means that developing countries can still offer effective incentives that attract real and substantial foreign direct investment. “

But Mukumba said the problem isn’t that the deal won’t bring any additional income to developing countries, but that richer countries will get a lot more from it.

“Developing countries want a minimum corporate tax globally, they’ve been pushing for it in the past. They will get income under this agreement, yes, but far from getting as much as the richer countries will get from it, ”she said.

This is problematic at a time when many developing countries are grappling with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and in need of income.

“This will primarily support stimulus efforts in G7 countries instead of developing countries that have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic and are more in debt, preventing them from generating enough income to recover from the crisis. and ultimately push millions more into extreme poverty, ”Kohonen said.

