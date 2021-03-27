A district judge in Texas decides Austin can keep his mask tenure for now.

Texas district judge allowed Austin and surrounding Travis County to continue requiring masks, weeks after Gov. Greg Abbott ended the mandate of the state mask.

Ken Paxton, State Attorney General, sued local officials earlier this month for refusing to comply and stating that county leadersdoes not have to think clearly.“

State District Judge Lora Livingston on Friday dismissed the state’s request to overturn a local order allowing authorities to continue enforcing the wearing of masks in Austin and Travis County. It ruled that the state had failed to discharge “its burden of demonstrating the right to the relief it sought,” according to a decision letter.

Mr Paxton is expected to appeal the ruling, which means officials could be forced to lift the warrant later.