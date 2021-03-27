A district judge in Texas decides Austin can keep his mask tenure for now.
Texas district judge allowed Austin and surrounding Travis County to continue requiring masks, weeks after Gov. Greg Abbott ended the mandate of the state mask.
Ken Paxton, State Attorney General, sued local officials earlier this month for refusing to comply and stating that county leadersdoes not have to think clearly.“
State District Judge Lora Livingston on Friday dismissed the state’s request to overturn a local order allowing authorities to continue enforcing the wearing of masks in Austin and Travis County. It ruled that the state had failed to discharge “its burden of demonstrating the right to the relief it sought,” according to a decision letter.
Mr Paxton is expected to appeal the ruling, which means officials could be forced to lift the warrant later.
Still, some local officials saw the judge’s ruling as a victory, extending the period during which the county can require customers and employees to wear masks inside businesses.
“Today’s court decision authorizing the maintenance of Health Authority rules and the maintenance of mask requirements for businesses puts the health and safety of our public above all else during this pandemic,” said Friday. Travis County Judge Andy Brown in a statement. .
Mr Abbott, a Republican, lifted the mandate on March 10 and said all businesses in the state could operate with no capacity limit, even if the state vaccines. lagging behind the national average. The move was heavily criticized by President Biden, who called the lifting of statewide mask mandates a “big mistake” reflecting “Neanderthal thinking.”
The end of the mandate too frustrated some frontline workers in Texas, who said they were concerned about the risk of exposure to customers and crowds without a mask because they had not yet been vaccinated.
Reported coronavirus cases and deaths have steadily declined across the country after a post-holiday surge late last year, though progress is starting to stagnate and health officials have warned of the spread more contagious variants. The United States still reports an average of 60,000 new cases per day, according to a New York Times database.