A dispute between the UK and France over fishing rights simmers ahead of the G20 summit.

As world leaders prepare to gather for this weekend’s Group of 20 summit in Rome on some of the biggest challenges facing the global community, a dispute much closer to home for Britain and France swirls in the background.

A growing disagreement between the two countries over post-Brexit fishing rights in the Channel has become a focal point for the summit and should be a topic of discussion for the leaders of the nations.

George Eustice, Britain’s Environment Secretary, told Sky News on Friday that Prime Minister Boris Johnson was likely to raise the dispute with French President Emmanuel Macron during the meetings.

Tensions have erupted in recent weeks over fishing licenses. Wednesday, France stopped a British boat near the port of Le Havre and sentenced to two further fines. French authorities have threatened to take further action from Tuesday unless Britain issues licenses to dozens of French boats.