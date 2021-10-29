A dispute between the UK and France over fishing rights simmers ahead of the G20 summit.
As world leaders prepare to gather for this weekend’s Group of 20 summit in Rome on some of the biggest challenges facing the global community, a dispute much closer to home for Britain and France swirls in the background.
A growing disagreement between the two countries over post-Brexit fishing rights in the Channel has become a focal point for the summit and should be a topic of discussion for the leaders of the nations.
George Eustice, Britain’s Environment Secretary, told Sky News on Friday that Prime Minister Boris Johnson was likely to raise the dispute with French President Emmanuel Macron during the meetings.
Tensions have erupted in recent weeks over fishing licenses. Wednesday, France stopped a British boat near the port of Le Havre and sentenced to two further fines. French authorities have threatened to take further action from Tuesday unless Britain issues licenses to dozens of French boats.
France said failure to issue licenses would amount to a post-Brexit fisheries deal. Clément Beaune, French Minister for Europe, said in a press release that unless the licenses are issued, the country will consider further retaliatory measures and has not ruled out limiting the supply of electricity to the Channel Islands, British dependencies off the French coast.
London said the French actions could violate international law. Liz Truss, British Foreign Secretary, said in a press release that the government had summoned the French ambassador on Friday for talks “to explain the disappointing and disproportionate threats made against the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands”.
The dispute has grown increasingly heated as the two countries attempt to forge a new relationship after Britain exits the European Union. The dispute over fishing even led to a short naval stalemate in May after the end of a long-standing agreement on the shared waterway and a post-Brexit deal was reached in December.
Under the new deal, European fishermen can continue to work in some UK waters if they can prove they had worked in the area before Brexit, but France and Britain have questioned what documents are required. Last month Britain and the Channel Islands denied licenses to around 240 boats which French authorities say have fishing rights under the deal.
France has threatened to add further measures, including checks and controls on other goods entering Britain from French ports, raising fears of further disruption to the already struggling UK transport industry.