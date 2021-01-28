A decrease in virus cases
Hello. Cases of the virus are declining more sharply in the United States than at any time.
The United States has never seen a sharp, sustained drop in new coronavirus cases – until maybe now.
Last year, new cases in the United States has gone through cycles of rapid increase then stabilization or only modest decline. This differs from the situation in many other countries, where large declines sometimes occur. Look at how steeper the declines were in Western Europe last spring and fall than in the United States:
But now the situation can change.
New cases in the United States fell 35% in the past three weeks. Hospitalizations have also declined. Deaths were not, but they have leveled off – and the trend in deaths in general delay cases evolve by a few weeks.
“I like the trends we are seeing and I personally hope that things will improve.” Jennifer nuzzo, an epidemiologist at Johns Hopkins University, told me. “But there are a number of things that could also go wrong.”
The good news
Let’s start with two possible explanations for the recent improvement:
1. We may be in the very early stages of collective immunity. About 100 million Americans appear to have had the virus. (For every person who tests positive, three more have gone undiagnosed, studies show.) An additional 24 million people have received a vaccine.
Put these two groups together, and you realize that about a third of all Americans have at least some degree of immunity to the virus. This may be enough to get started – to start – slow down the spread, like my colleague Donald G. McNeil Jr. explained on “The Daily”.
2. More Americans wear masks and remain socially distant. Many still aren’t, as I saw on my recent 1600 km road trip. But any increase in safe behavior is important.
And there are signs of change. Several states tightened restrictions late last year. The country has just elected a president who echoes scientific advice rather than flout it. Some Americans can also take inspiration from the light at the end of the tunnel.
“A lot of people tell me that one of the reasons they’re really crouching now is that it would be a shame to catch a serious case of Covid while waiting to get the shot.” Dr Lee Harrison, the chairman of a local health board, told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette this week.
Dr Mark Escott, who runs a local health agency around Austin, Texas, told the CBS affiliate there, “People are changing their behavior. People are wearing masks, people are staying at home, and that translates into a decrease in the number of cases. “
Dr Alex Garza, a member of a pandemic task force in St. Louis, told The Associated Press: “The fact that this happens in the winter, when respiratory viruses usually spread the most, shows us how preventative measures really work when we use them. . “
It could get even worse
I want to stress that the pandemic has not entered an inexorable decline.
The main cause for concern is the newly infectious variants which could lead to high numbers of cases to leave, especially if people become jaded about masks and distancing – or if the Biden administration fails to speed up vaccinations. And the current death rate from Covid-19 stay horrible.
But the United States has the power to turn this month into a turning point.
Morning readings
A morning reading: The victims of telemarketing scams in the United States lose a few billion dollars each year. Who makes all those scam calls?
From the review: Linda greenhouse on the future of the Supreme Court, and Michael tomasky on the future of the GOP
Lives lived: Cloris Leachman won an Oscar for playing a neglected housewife on “The Last Picture Show”. But she was probably best known for making people laugh, especially in Mel Brooks’ films, “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “Malcolm in the Middle”. Leachman died at 94.
Diversity in classical music
Orchestras are among the least racially diverse cultural institutions in the United States. 1.8 percent of the country’s orchestral musicians in 2014 (and there hasn’t been much data since). Some large institutions are trying to change the situation, and the sustained efforts of small local organizations are a good place to learn. Joshua Barone writes in The Times.
A crucial element is to broaden the pool of musicians of color by encouraging young artists. In Detroit, Sphinx organization mentor emerging artists and lead networking programs. The president of Sphinx recommends that organizations devote 15% of their budget to diversity initiatives, for at least 10 years.
Another challenge: the diversification of the ranks of composers. During the past year, some orchestras have programmed more music from color composers. Others produce recordings of under-represented composers. “If you don’t capture these things in real time in order to promote them, they will happen and go,” said a Chicago Sinfonietta executive.
Then there’s the audience – who also skewed white. To attract new fans, events must become more accessible, Toyin Spellman-Diaz, member of the Imani Winds wind quintet, told The Times. “Is there an easy means of transportation to the venue? Are there daycare centers? Is there any food everyone can afford? ” she said. “You have to design events rather than concerts.”
