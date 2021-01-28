A decrease in virus cases

The good news

Let’s start with two possible explanations for the recent improvement:

1. We may be in the very early stages of collective immunity. About 100 million Americans appear to have had the virus. (For every person who tests positive, three more have gone undiagnosed, studies show.) An additional 24 million people have received a vaccine.

Put these two groups together, and you realize that about a third of all Americans have at least some degree of immunity to the virus. This may be enough to get started – to start – slow down the spread, like my colleague Donald G. McNeil Jr. explained on “The Daily”.

2. More Americans wear masks and remain socially distant. Many still aren’t, as I saw on my recent 1600 km road trip. But any increase in safe behavior is important.

And there are signs of change. Several states tightened restrictions late last year. The country has just elected a president who echoes scientific advice rather than flout it. Some Americans can also take inspiration from the light at the end of the tunnel.

“A lot of people tell me that one of the reasons they’re really crouching now is that it would be a shame to catch a serious case of Covid while waiting to get the shot.” Dr Lee Harrison, the chairman of a local health board, told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette this week.