A decisive moment for forests

Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed said we are at a “watershed moment,” adding that forested areas perform vital functions, including as custodians of freshwater sources and protection of biodiversity.

“Investing in forests is the key to climate resilience and a sustainable and resilient recovery,” she stressed, stressing that it is essential that all hands are now on the bridge to support the world’s forests. whole.

In addition, failure to protect forests would have a major negative impact on damaging and growing carbon emissions.

The deputy head of the UN said forests must be adequately financed, including easing the debt burden of states which should do more for the protection of forests and sustainable agriculture in general.

“ Large-scale global crises ”

Stressing that the world is facing “large-scale global crises” that are “intrinsically linked” to the health and sustainability of our environment, the President of the General Assembly Volkan Bozkir called the discussion “particularly timely”.

“It is clear that our world is telling us that there is a problem in our relationship with nature,” he said, noting the impact of COVID-19[female[feminine, a zoonotic disease that highlights the risks associated with human encroachment; species extinction rates, which range from 100 to 1,000 times above the benchmark rate; and global warming on the rise, with 2016 and 2020 tied as the hottest years on record.

“Unfortunately, as a society we tend to focus on the symptoms and not the underlying conditions, and we have ignored messages from Earth for far too long,” said the President of the Assembly. “I hope we can help change that.”

Create political momentum

The UN official drew attention to a high level dialogue on May 20, it will focus on pandemic recovery and highlight ways to combat desertification, land degradation and drought.

It will encompass “strong pressure on the need to use this momentous stimulus effort to create jobs and ready-made projects that support land restoration, regenerative agriculture, renewable energy and energy efficiency,” as well as investments in sustainable land management, ”said Bozkir.

He hopes the discussion will also help support the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification, neutrality of degradation targets and national drought plans – in line with the Sendai Framework on Disaster Risk Reduction, the Nationally determined contributions country commitments to increase climate actions until 2015 Paris Agreement, and future commitments in the post-2020 framework Global Biodiversity Framework.

The President of the Assembly noted that 2021 will be “a pivotal year for the three Rio Conventions on desertification, Biodiversity and Climate change», Adding that these important issues are linked and that actions must be coordinated for maximum impact.

“As we move from Decade to Combat Desertification in a new Decade of Ecosystem Restoration, let us take this opportunity to renew our commitment to create a more equitable future, where everyone benefits from living in harmony with nature, ”he said.

Moving forward

QU Dongyu, Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), spoke about new research linking successful forest restoration with reducing biodiversity loss and species extinction.

He argued that well-preserved habitats and healthy agriculture are key avenues for progress and also underlined the importance of indigenous peoples in the protection and preservation of forests, calling their role “paramount”.

“Investing in forests is investing in our future,” he said. “We need to strengthen our global efforts to protect and restore forests and support the livelihoods of communities that depend on forests. Only then can we realize our shared vision of a more just, equitable and sustainable world ”.

Global Forest Goals Report

The event also kicked off the Global Forest Goals 2021 Report, which assesses the position of the world in the implementation of the United Nations Strategic Plan for Forests 2030.

While the world has made progress in key areas, such as increasing the world’s forest area through afforestation and restoration, findings reveal that the deterioration of the state of our natural environment threatens these gains and d ‘other.

“Before the pandemic, many countries were working hard to reverse the loss of native forests and increase designated protected areas for biodiversity conservation,” wrote Secretary General António Guterres in the foreword to the report.

“Some of these gains are now threatened by worrying trends in increased deforestation of primary tropical forests.”