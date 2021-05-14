A deceived press corps and the unsuccessful invasion of Gaza

The IDF abruptly announced after midnight Friday that its ground forces had started “attacking in the Gaza Strip”, saying so on Twitter, in text messages to journalists, and in official confirmations by a spokesperson for the English-speaking army.

Several international news organizations, including the New York Times, immediately alerted readers around the world that an incursion or invasion of Gaza was underway, a major escalation of Israeli-Palestinian hostilities.

Within hours, these reports were all corrected: no invasion took place. On the contrary, ground troops had opened fire on targets in Gaza from inside Israeli territory, while fighters and drones continued to attack from the air. A high-level military spokesperson took responsibility, blaming the fog of war.

But on Friday night, several major Israeli media reported that the incorrect advertisement was not an accident, but was in fact part of an elaborate deception. The intention, according to the media, was to trick Hamas fighters into believing that an invasion had started and to react in a way that exposed more of them to what is called an invasion. terribly deadly Israeli attack.