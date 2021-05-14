A deceived press corps and the unsuccessful invasion of Gaza
The IDF abruptly announced after midnight Friday that its ground forces had started “attacking in the Gaza Strip”, saying so on Twitter, in text messages to journalists, and in official confirmations by a spokesperson for the English-speaking army.
Several international news organizations, including the New York Times, immediately alerted readers around the world that an incursion or invasion of Gaza was underway, a major escalation of Israeli-Palestinian hostilities.
Within hours, these reports were all corrected: no invasion took place. On the contrary, ground troops had opened fire on targets in Gaza from inside Israeli territory, while fighters and drones continued to attack from the air. A high-level military spokesperson took responsibility, blaming the fog of war.
But on Friday night, several major Israeli media reported that the incorrect advertisement was not an accident, but was in fact part of an elaborate deception. The intention, according to the media, was to trick Hamas fighters into believing that an invasion had started and to react in a way that exposed more of them to what is called an invasion. terribly deadly Israeli attack.
English-speaking army spokesman Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus insisted the bogus announcement was his own mistake, but honest, telling foreign correspondents in a tense conference call early Friday night that ‘he had misunderstood the information coming from the field’ and disseminated it without adequately checking it.
But in the Hebrew-language press, the military was simultaneously praised for luring Hamas fighters into a network of tunnels in northern Gaza that was shelled by some 160 Israeli jets in a fury of airstrikes beginning around midnight. .
“This is how the tunnels have become deadly traps for terrorists in Gaza,” Israel’s Channel 12 news station said. headlined a report by his military reporter, who described the dissemination of false information to foreign journalists as a “planned ploy”.
The Israeli press quoted the military as saying the plan worked. This claim could not be independently verified.
But the possibility that the military used the international news media to accumulate more dead bodies in Gaza raised some serious questions for Colonel Conricus during the conference call. Israeli officials insisted that the appeal be kept secret, but a Times reporter who did not join the appeal obtained a recording from another news organization.
Representatives from The Times, The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, National Public Radio and Agence France-Presse, all of whom had mistakenly reported a ground invasion early Friday, asked him questions about whether if they had been transformed into accessories for the army. , why it had taken hours for the invasion report to be quashed, and how they might trust the military’s statements in the future.
Colonel Conricus, a veteran officer and spokesperson known for his accuracy in what he knows and does not know, said there had been no “attempts to deceive anyone or get you to write anything. thing that is not true, “added:” I can understand that it might sound different. ” He called it “frankly embarrassing.”
But Colonel Conricus, who is expected to retire from the army at the end of June, also admitted that the army had indeed sought to deceive fighters in Gaza, through tactics such as the noisy movement of a large number of tanks and other armored vehicles up to the border – as if an invasion was indeed happening.
The objective, he said, was to induce Hamas anti-tank missile teams to come out of their hiding places and start firing at Israeli forces, thus allowing their positions to be detected and destroyed. – and to deceive other Palestinian fighters into pouring into the underground network, which the Israeli generals believed they could now destroy by air.
“Nobody here on this call is the target audience,” Col. Conricus said. “The target audience is hopefully the dead terrorists who now lie inside the tunnel. What the IDF wanted to create was a situation where they went down into the tunnels so that we could attack them.
But this drew objections from several correspondents, especially those from organizations with staff in Gaza, saying it put them at greater risk.
Colonel Conricus declined to be interviewed for this article.
In an interview, Daniel Estrin, NPR correspondent in Jerusalem, expressed his frustration.
“If they used us, it is unacceptable,” he said. “And if not, then what’s the story – and why is the Israeli media widely reporting that we have been duped?”
Because of its vital role in defending Israel’s military actions before the international court of opinion, the army spokesperson’s office has been a sought-after position and somewhat of a launching pad for political careers. .
The office has been instrumental in other deceptive tactics in recent years, including in 2019, when a fake medical evacuation was organized, with soldiers bandaged up and a helicopter ride to a hospital, to convince Lebanese media that ‘a Hezbollah missile attack had caused Israeli casualties.
The spokesperson’s office waited two hours – long enough for Hezbollah fighters to declare victory and withdraw – before announcing that no Israeli troops were actually injured.
But Amos Harel, military analyst for Haaretz, the Israeli newspaper, said implicating the office in a scheme to fool journalists would be an alarming development.
“It is a very dangerous place for the IDF to be suspected of having misled the international press, especially when we are on the verge of escalation with Hamas, and Israel is so dependent on trying to s ‘explain with the international media, ”Mr. Harel said.
“It’s also risky for journalists,” he added. “The Israeli military may be forgetting that foreign journalists are on both sides of the fence, and it could be dangerous for them if they are suspected of being used for Israeli psychological operations.”
Throughout the week, the conflict also inspired a wider wave of disinformation on social media. False statements are widely shared around the world – sometimes with misidentified or poorly characterized photos and videos, or false rumors about Israeli troop movements or Palestinian threats.
Disinformation experts fear that in such a charged atmosphere, the effect of all this misinformation – some intentional, some accidental – could be life-threatening, escalating tensions between Israelis and Palestinians at a critical time.
A new report from Israel’s Channel 10 on Friday added to the whirlwind of confusion over Gaza’s specific claim that a General Staff deception unit had recently been created and was activated to bring about Hamas to believe that a ground invasion was underway.
The false announcement of the invasion was made at 12:22 am on Friday, in a statement in English that was vague: “IDF air and ground troops are attacking in the Gaza Strip.
The ambiguity of the word “in” was not present in the Hebrew version of the statement, released a few minutes earlier. But when Western journalists checked with Colonel Conricus, he assured them Israeli troops were inside Gaza.
On Friday’s conference call, Colonel Conricus at one point attempted to downplay the damage, saying the gap was only “about a few yards – not a very big difference.”
But the gap between reporting in English and Hebrew has sparked a frenzied race among Israeli newsrooms and foreign press offices to clarify the situation on the ground.
At 1:43 a.m., Roy Sharon, Kann News’ military correspondent in Israel, provided answers with certainty: “This is not a land invasion. Repeat: There is no ground invasion in the Gaza Strip. I don’t understand this strange briefing.
By that time, according to Israeli reports, the military operation was already over.