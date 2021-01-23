A decade later, silence fills the field of Egypt’s shattered dreams

CAIRO – The last guest was gone, leaving Ahmed Taha sitting on an unmade bed in a deserted room amid crumpled sheets and half-drunk coffee cups, contemplating his future.

The pandemic was the final blow to his hostel in central Cairo, a small, laid-back spot in Tahrir Square offering $ 35 rooms and panoramic views of the elegant Egyptian Museum across the street. First the foreigners disappeared, then the Egyptian nights, he said. Now just the sound of traffic, seeping through an open window, filled the silence.

But the transformation of Tahrir Square, he said, began long before Egypt’s first case of Covid-19.

He pointed to the region where, ten years ago this month, hundreds of thousands of Egyptians gathered to oust their autocratic ruler, Hosni Mubarak, in a howl of revolt, the climax of a wave of uprisings across the region known as the Arab Spring.