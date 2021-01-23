A decade later, silence fills the field of Egypt’s shattered dreams
CAIRO – The last guest was gone, leaving Ahmed Taha sitting on an unmade bed in a deserted room amid crumpled sheets and half-drunk coffee cups, contemplating his future.
The pandemic was the final blow to his hostel in central Cairo, a small, laid-back spot in Tahrir Square offering $ 35 rooms and panoramic views of the elegant Egyptian Museum across the street. First the foreigners disappeared, then the Egyptian nights, he said. Now just the sound of traffic, seeping through an open window, filled the silence.
But the transformation of Tahrir Square, he said, began long before Egypt’s first case of Covid-19.
He pointed to the region where, ten years ago this month, hundreds of thousands of Egyptians gathered to oust their autocratic ruler, Hosni Mubarak, in a howl of revolt, the climax of a wave of uprisings across the region known as the Arab Spring.
Mr. Taha, then in his twenties, was one of them. “Glorious,” he recalls.
Now he barely recognized the place. The grassy circle where euphoric revolutionaries partied was smothered in concrete. In its place stood a grandiose monument – the centerpiece of a $ 6 million renovation intended to beautify shabby Tahrir in the style of the majestic squares of Europe.
At the heart of the square, an ancient obelisk mounted on a plinth was guarded by four ram-headed sphinxes, recently transported from the ancient temple of Karnak, still hidden in their boxes. Behind him, a long line of buildings had been repainted in khaki. New fancy lights studded granite steps. Security guards roamed the sidewalks.
The effect was of a more fanciful but more impersonal Tahrir, both militaristic and pharaonic – exactly what President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, who ordered the changes, surely wanted.
Tahrir Square – a thrilling tangle of traffic, a theater for revolutions, and in recent years a field of shattered dreams – has long held a special place in Egyptian culture and history. Ever since it was carved out of a patch of swampy land near the Nile over 150 years ago, the vast square has been both a totem pole and a threat to Egyptian rulers.
For some, the roar of the Tahrir crowd propelled them to power. For others, like Mr. Mubarak, it was their Waterloo: where they faced the rage of the people and met their downfall.
“Tahrir is sacred land,” says one protester in “The Square,” an Oscar-nominated documentary about the 2011 uprising and its tumultuous aftermath. “If you control it, you have the power. It draws people to you.
Tahrir was born from the whim of a conceited ruler. In the middle of the 19th century, the Ottoman viceroy, Khedive Ismail Pasha, built a network of elegant boulevards, imitating Paris, which converged on a space that was named, at the beginning, after itself: the Place Ismailia.
After the arrival of the British in 1882, Tahrir was at the heart of the colonial project, housing a large military barracks where a young officer named TE Lawrence – Lawrence of Arabia – offered his first expeditions across the Middle East. But Tahrir turned against the settlers in 1919 when a nationwide revolt swept through Egypt, precipitating Britain’s exit.
It was renamed Tahrir, or Place de la Liberation, after the Free Officers Revolution of 1952, when Egypt’s new military ruler, Gamal Abdel Nasser, razed the British barracks and replaced it with the headquarters of the Arab League – a nod to the rising tide of Arab Nationalism.
Tahrir also became a symbol of the Egyptian state, where citizens crawled through the labyrinthine corridors of Mugamma, a huge office building squatted in one corner, claim stamps and permits bureaucrats looking for bribes.
But Nasser and his successors discovered that Tahrir’s power could also be turned against them.
Shawki Akl, a leftist student who walked around downtown cafes around Tahrir in the 1970s, traveled periodically to Tahrir to protest Egypt’s pain and humiliation. He raged against Egypt’s failure to retake Sinai from Israel in 1973 and, four years later, was at the forefront of deadly bread riots that shook the authority of President Anwar Sadat.
“Tahrir has both faces of Egypt,” Akl said. “It is the face of the bureaucratic state and it is the place where people make revolutions. They complement each other – maybe.
Now 70, Mr. Akl runs a business, lives in a pretty house in an affluent suburb and, like any Egyptian with a strong sense of self-preservation, tends to avoid politics. Even so, he couldn’t hide his disdain for Tahrir’s new look.
“El-Sisi made the square a military camp, with a flag that we are supposed to salute every day,” he said. “For what? It’s not Egypt.”
Mr el-Sisi owes a great debt to Tahrir: Huge protests here in 2013 ousted Egypt’s first democratically elected president, Mohamed Morsi, and paved the way for Mr el-Sisi, a military general, to take over.
Once in power, however, he moved briskly to erase all traces of the revolution. Graffiti was cleaned from the walls and murals were painted. Security guards and snitches flooded the square. Protests were prohibited.
The last step was to change Tahrir’s face. Even as the pandemic tightened this summer, work continued on Mr. el-Sisi’s overhaul. But while many Egyptians admired the changes, few dared to dwell on them.
While driving through Tahrir one evening, I stopped to rest on a new bench outside the Mugamma, which had also been improved. A security guard appeared. “Keep moving,” he told me.
But Mugamma is also moving. As part of an ambitious plan to radically reshape Cairo, Mr el-Sisi ordered parliament and government ministries to move from the city center to a $ 60 billion administrative capital under construction in the desert, 40 km away.
Mr. el-Sissi insists that the new capital will relieve pressure on Cairo, a bulging megalopolis of 20 million inhabitants. Its detractors discern a less noble motive: to empty Tahrir of its relevance by moving the place of power to a distant place, where few Egyptians can congregate and make their voices heard.
What remains in Tahrir, therefore, are the ghosts of 2011, as well as a space where the rebels and the desperate still come to mount chimerical positions against the government.
In 2019, a 35-year-old man, Ahmed Mohey, entered Tahrir with a sign reading “Step Down Sisi” to express his anger over a devastating train crash he blamed on corruption and incompetence. Within minutes he was loaded into a police van.
We are in a banana republic! he yelled, before disappearing into a maximum security prison.
A few days later, a young American took a similar stand. Mohamed amashah, 24, from Jersey City, NJ, held a sign calling for the release of tens of thousands of political detainees in overcrowded prisons in Egypt. He quickly became one of them.
“Do you think you are a hero now?” a security official sneered as Mr. Amashah was taken away.
A rare wave of anti-government protests swept Tahrir Last year. They were quickly crushed by the authorities, who arrested 4,000 people but were visibly worried by the sudden explosion of fury.
Now they weren’t taking any chances on a rehearsal.
When I visited one afternoon last fall, young sports safety officials, pistols hanging from their belts, were perched on bridges across the Nile and stopped pedestrians on Tahrir, searching their backpacks and scrolling through their cell phones. Armored vans full of riot police circled around the great new monument of Mr. el-Sisi.
I dug into the Egyptian museum, where I was less likely to be detained. I had room for myself. But the museum was also changing – its most famous treasures, including Tutankhamun’s golden mask, were moved to the Grand Egyptian Museum, a brilliant $ 1.1 billion project, near the pyramids, which Mr. el-Sisi hope to open with lavish ceremonies in June.
An elderly guide, lying at the entrance, offered an impromptu tour. We walked through the exhibits of ancient Egyptian rulers – once mighty pharaohs, now trapped in granite sarcophagi and alabaster jars filled with their mummified guts.
The exhibits spoke of enduring truths about the nature of power in Egypt – hubristic tales of ambition and recklessness, of triumph and disaster. Now, however, these rulers were ranked based on their placement in the century-old museum.
Those who left great legacies – pyramids, treasures, art – have been showcased in prominent exhibitions. The pharaohs who failed, victims of bad luck or their own error in judgment, had been relegated to dusty corners, forgotten by time.
It’s hard to say where Mr el-Sisi, whose security officials prowled the square outside, might rank. Leading Egypt is an unpredictable affair, as Mr. Mubarak could attest.
In any case, Mr. Taha, the hotelier, was not waiting to find out.
A man came a few hours later to break his beds and air conditioning units. Then he would have left, he said, leaving with his family for Tunisia to try his luck there.
He sighed. He didn’t want to go, he said. Despite the disturbing changes, his heart remained in Cairo.
But for now, he thought, there was no choice.
Nada Rashwan contributed reporting.
