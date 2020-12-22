A decade after the Arab Spring, Tunisia fails to keep up with the democratization process

Khedija Lemkecher

NEW DELHI, India, December 22 (IPS) – Ten years ago, a young street vendor, Mohamed Bouazizi set himself on fire in the central Tunisian provincial town of Sidi Bouzid in protest against police harassment. Bouazizi’s sacrificial act served as a catalyst and inspired the Tunisian people to take to the streets that led to the jasmine revolution in the country. On January 4, 2011, Mohamed Bouazizi passed away and ten days later the power of the country’s authoritarian president, Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, ended when he fled to Saudi Arabia.

These protests represented a historic turning point and inspired a wave of pro-democracy uprising in several Muslim countries, including Morocco, Syria, Egypt, Libya and Bahrain.

One of the rare success stories of the Arab Spring is the history of Tunisia, with a change of regime and an ongoing democratization process. While Tunisia has made significant strides in protecting human rights by adopting a new progressive constitution and organizing free and fair legislative and presidential elections, the country continues to grapple with serious loopholes in its legal system. to protect its citizens.

Since 2011, Tunisia has seen more than ten major government changes. The 2014 elections were a moment of important political transition in the country, with the consensus of the political parties in power, Ennahda and Nidaa Tounes, who promised to be based on a “secular-Islamist rapprochement”.

“Over the past ten years, we have seen many changes in the Tunisian constitution and the political regime. In 2014, the new Tunisian constitution provided strong protections for the rights of women, which undertook to protect the established rights of women and to strengthen and develop these rights, guaranteeing equal opportunities between women and men ”, said Khedija Lemkecher, Tunisian women’s rights activist and filmmaker. at IPS.

“These constitutional changes have made Tunisia one of the few countries in the Arab region to have a constitutional obligation, through its democratic elections, to work on gender equality, but that only remained on paper because the laws haven’t changed the way many people think ”. Khedija said.

In 2017, women’s rights in Tunisia made two more important and significant advances, when Tunisian women were granted the legal right to marry non-Muslim men. The landmark law on violence against women was approved, abolishing article 227 (a) of the Tunisian penal code which allowed rapists to escape punishment if they married their victims.

In February and May 2019, a Tunisian parliamentary committee organized two sessions to discuss a bill aimed at ending discrimination against women in matters of inheritance. Inheritance in Tunisia remains based on Islamic Sharia law, which stipulates that a son in the family is entitled to twice the part given to the daughter in the family. Parliament has since failed to resume discussions on this bill so far, a sharp setback for equality of inheritance in Tunisia for women.

According to the US State Department’s 2019 International Religious Freedom Report, the Tunisian government declared the country’s religion to be Islam, also declared the country a “civil state” and designated the government as the “Guardian of religion” and the State to disseminate the values ​​of “moderation and tolerance”.

Religion, however, in public life in Tunisia remains ambiguous, and integrating political Islam, with several contradictory voices towards it, into the democratic system also remains a great challenge.

“After the revolution in Tunisia, freedom of expression became a powerful weapon for journalists and artists in the country. Today, as directors, we are not faced with censorship, we are free to speak, but the problem is hate speech, especially against women. There is a difference between freedom of speech and violent speech, ”says Khedija.

Earlier this year, blogger in Tunisia, Emna Charqui was sentenced to six months in prison for sharing a satirical post on Covid-19 written in the form of a verse from the Quran. Despite Tunisia’s democratic progress, Tunisian authorities have continued to use repressive laws to undermine freedom of expression in the country.

Leading human rights group Human Rights Watch, in a report released in February 2020, urged the Tunisian government to make human rights a priority in the country, and called on the government to protect basic rights in eight key areas: ending criminal prosecutions for peaceful speech, arbitrary arrests by police, state of emergency abuses, violence against women, persecution of homosexuals and accountability for past human rights violations, by reforming its judicial and security sectors. Tunisians are still waiting to see all of their rights enshrined in law, the report said.

Legal harassment and increased arrests under anti-sodomy laws, citing Sharia law in an attempt to shut down an LGBT rights group in Tunisia have also been a growing concern. Attempts to shut down lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and intersex rights groups are against international law and standards. The Tunisian authorities must take conscious steps to review their laws and practices in order to recognize and protect the LGBT community which is already marginalized in the country.

One of the greatest achievements and “the hard-earned value of the Arab Spring,” according to Amnesty International, has been freedom of speech, which all started on the streets of Tunisia. A decade later, Tunisia must take into account that for any democratic process to succeed, it is important that its leaders understand that the central pillars of democracy lie in its values ​​towards human rights and the protection of its citizens. most vulnerable citizens, without whom no progress can be made.

The author covered the London Arab Spring in 2011 for CNN International’s flagship program “Connect The World” with Becky Anderson. New Delhi-based journalist and filmmaker, she hosts The Sania Farooqui Show, where Muslim women from around the world are invited to share their views.

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau

Follow IPS New UN Bureau on Instagram