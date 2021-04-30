A deadly fire at a hospital in western India has ravaged a Covid ward.

A fire killed at least 12 people in a hospital treating coronavirus patients in western India’s Gujarat state early Saturday as a wave of infections and deaths swept through the country and its health system.

The fire ravaged the Covid-19 ward of the Welfare Hospital in the city of Bharuch, about 180 miles north of Mumbai, the police said the Press Trust of India. About 50 other people were rescued and transferred to other hospitals.

The fire was under control, the ANI news agency reported, and had been started by a short circuit.

Videos posted on social media showed part of the hospital ablaze and patients being evacuated.

Several incidents in hospitals recently claimed the lives of dozens of coronavirus patients in India. A fire killed four people in a hospital in Surat, another town in Gujarat. At least 22 coronavirus patients died in a hospital in neighboring Maharashtra state when a leak cut off their oxygen supply. Two days later, a fire in another hospital in the state has left at least 13 patients with Covid-19 dead.