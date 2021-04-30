A deadly fire at a hospital in western India has ravaged a Covid ward.
A fire killed at least 12 people in a hospital treating coronavirus patients in western India’s Gujarat state early Saturday as a wave of infections and deaths swept through the country and its health system.
The fire ravaged the Covid-19 ward of the Welfare Hospital in the city of Bharuch, about 180 miles north of Mumbai, the police said the Press Trust of India. About 50 other people were rescued and transferred to other hospitals.
The fire was under control, the ANI news agency reported, and had been started by a short circuit.
Videos posted on social media showed part of the hospital ablaze and patients being evacuated.
Several incidents in hospitals recently claimed the lives of dozens of coronavirus patients in India. A fire killed four people in a hospital in Surat, another town in Gujarat. At least 22 coronavirus patients died in a hospital in neighboring Maharashtra state when a leak cut off their oxygen supply. Two days later, a fire in another hospital in the state has left at least 13 patients with Covid-19 dead.
The second wave in India has crammed hospitals to unbearable capacity, depleted oxygen supplies and left desperate people dying in line to see doctors. Mass cremations took place across the country.
Health authorities are now reporting more than 300,000 cases and more than 3,000 deaths per day.
An increasing number of countries have reduced travel to and from India. Starting Tuesday, the US government will ban most non-US citizens from entering the US from India, according to the Biden administration announced Friday.
The Indian vaccine industry – a world leader – has been overwhelmed by demand for the Covid-19 vaccine and restricted exports to meet national needs.
Other fires in hospitals treating Covid-19 patients across the world have compounded the devastation as they already struggle to meet demands for overwhelming cases and deaths.
Last week, a fire started by an exploding oxygen cylinder killed at least 82 people, most of them Covid-19 patients and their families, in a Baghdad hospital. The Home Office said 110 other people were injured, many of whom were badly burned.
