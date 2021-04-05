A cyclist on the English landscape

As for me, I am a transplant. I moved here from Australia. After the initial novelty wore off, that of being in England, it assumed a shrugging sort of familiarity – the usual shops, take-out, a bustling waterfront, rough around the edges but with access. Not too inconvenient to Gatwick and Heathrow and flights to more interesting places.

But a year of exploring Saint-Léonard and its surroundings, camera in hand, in pursuit of the light, has changed all that. It brought home the truth that you don’t have to board a plane and go halfway around the world to feel the sense of travel or the romance of the difference. He’s waiting at your doorstep – if you watch.