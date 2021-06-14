A Covid update

It’s time for one of the occasional updates to this bulletin on the state of the pandemic. The Brief Version: The situation continues to seem reassuring to anyone who is vaccinated – but has become more of a concern for anyone who is not, in large part because of the Delta variant.

Here are three more detailed points:

1. Cases no longer fall

News regarding Covid-19 has been overwhelmingly positive in the United States in recent months. The vaccines continue to work well against all variants, and the number of Americans who have been vaccinated continues to increase.

But the United States still faces two problems. First, the pace of vaccinations has slowed and a significant portion of Americans – nearly a third – remain hesitant to get vaccinated. These unvaccinated Americans will remain vulnerable to Covid outbreaks and severe symptoms, and even death.

Second, the Delta variant – which appears to be both more contagious and more severe than earlier versions of the virus – is spreading rapidly in the United States, after being first identified in India. It now accounts for about 10 percent of cases, according to Dr Scott Gottlieb, a former commissioner of the FDA.