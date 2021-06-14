A Covid update
It’s time for one of the occasional updates to this bulletin on the state of the pandemic. The Brief Version: The situation continues to seem reassuring to anyone who is vaccinated – but has become more of a concern for anyone who is not, in large part because of the Delta variant.
Here are three more detailed points:
1. Cases no longer fall
News regarding Covid-19 has been overwhelmingly positive in the United States in recent months. The vaccines continue to work well against all variants, and the number of Americans who have been vaccinated continues to increase.
But the United States still faces two problems. First, the pace of vaccinations has slowed and a significant portion of Americans – nearly a third – remain hesitant to get vaccinated. These unvaccinated Americans will remain vulnerable to Covid outbreaks and severe symptoms, and even death.
Second, the Delta variant – which appears to be both more contagious and more severe than earlier versions of the virus – is spreading rapidly in the United States, after being first identified in India. It now accounts for about 10 percent of cases, according to Dr Scott Gottlieb, a former commissioner of the FDA.
Together, these two forces help explain why new cases have stopped dropping:
Many experts fear that cases will start to increase as Delta becomes the dominant form of the virus. “We are vulnerable”, Dr Kavita Patel of the Brookings Institution told Yahoo News. Yesterday on Twitter, Dr. Robert Wachter of the University of California at San Francisco, wrote: “I bet now that we will see a significant increase (including many hospitalizations / deaths) this fall in populations with low vaccine levels due to the combination of seasonality, Delta’s nastiness and return behavior to normal. “
2. But vaccines work
In addition to being more contagious, Delta also appears to be more severe. As reported by my colleague Keith Bradsher about south-eastern China, where the variant has spread: “Patients are getting sicker and sicker and their condition is getting worse much faster. (China has more detailed data than many other countries because it performs rapid and widespread testing.)
But there is still very big and encouraging news: Vaccines continue to work extremely well against variants, based on the evidence to date. The best performing vaccines dramatically reduce the number of cases of Covid of any kind and virtually eliminate death.
“The Delta variant is by far the most contagious variant of this virus that we have seen throughout the pandemic,” Dr Ashish Jha mentionned yesterday. “The good news is that the data suggests that if you’ve been fully immunized, you stay protected, that the vaccines hold up.”
The clearest place to see this pattern is Great Britain, where the Delta variant has spread widely and the vaccination rate is high. In Britain there are “still no signs of increasing deaths, long after the strain has become dominant”, as Dr Eric Topol of the Scripps Research Translational Institute Noted.
3. The lesson is clear
Nothing is more important than vaccination.
Persuading more Americans to get vaccinated will save them part of their lives. And a faster global immunization program can save millions of lives around the world. Delta already appears to be at least partly responsible for the increase in the number of cases in several African countries, Russia, Ontario and elsewhere.
“If you are completely vaxxed I wouldn’t be too worried, especially if you are in a very vaxxed area,” Wachter wrote. “If you are not vaccinated: I would be afraid. Maybe even very scared.
Learn more about the virus: Novavax today announced that a clinical trial of its vaccine in the United States and Mexico found an efficiency rate of about 90 percent.
