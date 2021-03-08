A Covid mystery

Across Africa and much of Asia, the population is younger. Birth rates are higher and other health problems kill people more frequently before they reach old age. In sub-Saharan Africa, only 3 percent of the population is 65 years or older. In Pakistan, only 4 percent are. In the United States, the share is 16 percent and 20 percent in the European Union.

A related factor may be the fact that retirement homes – where Covid has often spread from one resident to another – are more common in Western countries. Outside the West, the elderly often live multigenerational households.

Still, age doesn’t seem to be the full answer. Statistical models that include age still find surprisingly low death numbers in many poor countries.

Fresh air helps

Daily life tends to be better ventilated in warmer, lower-income countries. People spend more time outdoors and the windows are often open. Covid spreads less easily in these environments than in poorly ventilated indoor spaces.

There is a lesson here for Americans: Schools, stores, and workplaces can reduce the spread of Covid by improve their ventilation.

Immunity may not be uniform

Many researchers suspect this is an important part of the answer. If previous coronaviruses spread more widely in certain countries, the immune system of populations there may be better prepared to fight Covid. “There is a lot of circumstantial evidence”, Salim Abdool Karim, a South African epidemiologist, told Reuters, “But there is no smoking gun.