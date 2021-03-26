A country with too many victims and few shelters

MEXICO CITY, March 26 (IPS) – In March 2014, Noemi N. committed suicide in a refugee camp in Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua, where there is so far no specialized shelter for victims of human trafficking. Human being.

Noemi N hanged herself with a shower curtain around her neck after being rescued from a migrant smuggler who took her to be sold to the United States without any personal documents. She was only 8 years old.

Rosi Orozco

Her death sparked a wave of information about victim shelters in Mexico, where the most conservative figures point to 120,000 new victims of human exploitation each year, mostly girls and women.

The Mexican criminals who carry out this racketeering are as varied as they are dangerous. They consist of 47 groups, ranging from entire families dedicated to sexual exploitation to the most powerful cartel in the world, Jalisco Nueva Generación, considered the most important tourist destination promoting sex tourism.

Criminals are creating a spike in victims, while the country suffers from a dearth of safe places where victims can be protected, can seek justice and start a new life. Only four Mexican states have a specialized government shelter.

These government buildings often operate on a limited budget and reduced staff capacity working overtime to care for the 1% of victims who manage to flee their captors and survive to tell their story.

The other Mexican shelters – around 10 – are run by non-governmental organizations that go to great lengths to keep them open and staffed through donations and lotteries.

Comisión Unidos Vs Trata and Fundación Camino a Casa are pioneering civil organizations in the creation of these safe spaces. Their shelters have hosted more than 300 survivors since 2007 and they do not depend on government funds.

In Mexico, the last three federal administrations have been held by three different political parties: the conservative Acción Nacional, the centrist Revolucionario Institucional and the leftist Morena.

Because of these political changes, an economic model requiring government money would make shelters dependent on every election campaign.

Only the independence of political power guarantees that these safe spaces remain open every day of each year, regardless of events, including elections.

However, this freedom comes at a price. Sometimes very high costs. For example, human rights defenders who run shelters never know exactly how much they will be able to raise each year and whether that money will be enough to cover basic needs.

Each survivor needs an investment of about $ 900 per month for food, clothing, legal services, medical and psychological expenses, educational assistance, and recreational or fun activities.

In addition, the other costs vary according to each victim: Comisión Unidos Vs. Trata and the NGO Alas Abiertas organized free reconstructive surgeries for Zunduri, tortured in a laundry; the purchase of two vehicles so that Erika and Estrella, forced into prostitution, can earn an income by driving taxis; or the salary of one of the world’s best activists, Karla, who has survived more than 43,000 rapes since the age of 12.

And, of course, there is the issue of security. A shelter is the last barrier between a victim and an abuser. This is where a victim recovers, gets back into good health, becomes independent, speaks out and decides to open a judicial investigation against his attacker.

This is why shelters are targeted by organized crime. Criminals locate houses, watch over them, hunt down those entering and leaving, sue courts and send death threats in the hope that the walls that protect their victims are brought down or demolished.

The risk also extends to the legal realm of those who run shelters. These are places where users have a high chance of committing suicide, physically assaulting staff caring for them … and even sexually assaulting other survivors.

They are complex spaces, but also wonderful. Without the shelters, it would be impossible to have more than a thousand convictions against human traffickers, especially in Mexico City and the state of Mexico, where authorities have done an extraordinary job of keeping the shelters open. , despite the difficulties and repeated violence.

This month, the Secretary of the Interior of the Mexican government, Olga Sánchez Cordero, made a historic announcement: the current government will seek closer ties with civil society shelters to advance in defense of human rights. man.

Frequent government visits to oversee the day-to-day operations of these shelters give hope and open a new chapter in cooperation between authorities and activists.

For this reason, millions of us dream of opening a shelter in every entity of the country, because of its incalculable value to a country that aspires to peace and justice.

The author is a human rights activist who opened the first refuge for girls and adolescents rescued from commercial sexual exploitation in Mexico. She has published five books on the prevention of human trafficking; she is the elected representative of the GSN Global Sustainability Network in Latin America.

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau

Follow IPS New UN Bureau on Instagram