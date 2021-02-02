A counter-narrative? Ruminations around Holocaust Memorial Day

NEW YORK, February 02 (IPS) – Azza Karam is General Secretary of Religions for Peace and Professor of Religion and Development at Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam. For more than two decades, the mantra was “PVE” (prevention of violent extremism) and / or “CVE” (against violent extremism). Millions of dollars have been spent, new NGOs and think tanks have sprung up, government policy documents have been drafted, countless books and articles have been published, large and small scale initiatives have been developed. – in fact, almost an entire development industry and foreign policy spaces have flourished.

Comprehensive UN resolutions and entire units within the UN system and intergovernmental entities have been created to focus on this violent extremism (thinly veiled religious).

It would appear that PVE / CVE also defines political positions in some countries. Were you of the PVE or CVE tilt? The difference between these two positions was not whether you viewed violent extremism as a set of – largely – religious (and let’s face it, Islam-oriented) characteristics, but whether you sought to be politically correct about the business, or just ‘call it what it is’.

Of course, all of this generated a multitude of arguments, analyzes and “alternative views”. Overall, the consensus – and certainly the destination of the multi-million dollar investment – seemed to be that “developing a counter-narrative” was the way to go.

Horrific gang violence, horrific drug-related violence, gender-based violence, sexual violence in conflict and non-conflict situations, even domestic violence, school shootings, political brutality, it all exploded. But none of this, of course, is violent extremism.

In the United States, throughout the 1990s, several incidents took place – Ruby Ridge, Idaho, in 1992; Waco, Texas, in 1993; and the Oklahoma City bombing in 1995. The sight of men carrying torches in Charlottesville and shouting decent anti-Semitic and anti-everything slogans, was apparently… well, clearly, free speech.

While on the other hand, peaceful protests against the oldest and vilest prejudices that intersect and inform so many other prejudices – I mean racism by the way – those we deem worthy of brutality and strength. And that brutality and force was not violent extremism either.

With all of this, for many experts (“experts”, intellectuals, intelligence communities) in the “developed” part of the world, none of this qualifies as violent extremism. No, violent extremism, and its relatives, terrorism, was what Muslims by and large did.

And Muslims, by the way, weren’t really a religion. In fact, maybe they weren’t even human. Our kind of humans, you see, don’t practice violent extremism. “Our” kind of humans does good, an old-fashioned, pro-life religion, enlightened by sound values ​​that deserve to be exported as part of an ongoing mission to bring light to the world.

And when some of these things get ugly and even violate international human rights standards (as if these are even relevant), they are not labeled as they are, because “there are good people out there all over the place. sides ”.

When nations turn away or intern those who seek refuge and those displaced by their own leaders, and when these people find themselves cold and without clothes in the coldest of times, or separated from their loved ones in ways that recall the stories from previous Jewish internment camps, this is not violent extremism.

When there are over two million Muslims in “re-education camps” (due to their propensity for “Islamic extremism” of course) – no, not in the Nazi era then, but right here , right now – this “re-education” is not called violent extremism.

Even genocide – if you dare to name it – isn’t violent extremism either, apparently. You see, if a powerful government commits it, it is not violent extremism. And the label of genocide is facetious and disrespectful, defamatory and downright wrong anyway. Some say. When they dare to speak.

We had to watch the Capitol of the United States of America, besieged by men with war paint on their faces, wearing animal masks, military-style fatigues, brazenly waving the flags of the states that once did war on friends and relatives to defend humans. slavery, former army and / or police officers (and currently on duty), even women with a mission apparently willing to climb the walls to enter “the people’s house” – and make themselves shot by terrified and seriously understaffed security guards.

We had to wait to see these grisly views of another terrible American reality TV show, to begin – only begin – to name it. So now that we have named it, shall we draw on the decades of ‘expertise’ of NGOs, human rights actors, think tanks, governments and industry, academia, who largely focused on the other Muslim?

Anyone who valiantly created “counter-narratives” to deal with this variant of the virus of violent extremism? Or are counter-narratives just something we invest in when it comes to other people outside of “our” gender?

And what is the counter-narrative of the rampant hatred of the multiple, intersecting and hard to discern forms of “otherness,” when division, bitterness and ignorance are normal in so many parts of the world?

Because we have spent decades normalizing otherness. While seeking to deal with violence, we have done so by “altering” (making different from “us”) the perpetrators and acts, even when they were us. We have even altered the violence itself by defining an extreme form of it! As if violence wasn’t enough.

As we searched for “counter-narratives,” we asserted the us versus them worldview: our narrative was, would be, better than theirs. But hate is not a story. Hatred is felt, it is embodied, it is lived – and it is actively justified.

Hatred feeds on the other. The other is the fuel that rages on hatred as did the fires that consumed our earth in 2020 – literally as well as metaphorically.

The antidote to otherness, to the roots of hatred, is to recognize the power inherent in our diversity. All religions teach that diversity is a manifestation of the Divine, and / or that the Divine resides in diversity – sometimes in polar opposites (eg, Destroyer-Creator).

All religions try to teach that power is not about institutions and borders. Instead, “power” is about loving diversity. Yet we still persist, and our religions, our politics and our institutions persist, in the politics of otherness, and in defining our limits in relation to them.

When will we learn that we are one and the same? What will it take?

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau

Follow IPS New UN Bureau on Instagram