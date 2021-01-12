A corporate backlash

Big corporations and their lobbyists usually try to avoid disorderly political battles. Companies prefer to work behind the scenes, donating money to both political parties and quietly influencing tax policy, spending and regulation.

But President Trump’s efforts to reverse the presidential election result – and the violent attack on Congress by his supporters – have created a dilemma for many businesses. A growing number have decided they weren’t, at least for now, willing to back members of Congress who backed Trump’s efforts to change the election outcome and promoted lies about voter fraud.

Over the weekend, several large companies – Marriott, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Commerce Bancshares – announced a donation suspension to members of Congress who voted against voter certification. Yesterday the list expanded to Amazon, AT&T, Comcast, Airbnb, Mastercard, Verizon and Dow, the chemical company. Hallmark even demanded his money from two of the senators opposed to certification, Josh Hawley and Roger Marshall.

“Just a few days ago this would have been unthinkable,” Judd Legum – the author of the popular newsletter, who did the best recent reporting on corporate donations – told me.