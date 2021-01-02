A continent where the dead are not counted

LAGOS, Nigeria – Christopher Johnson was known for two things. His enthusiastic dance in the street, which made everyone laugh. And his habit of hurling insults at strangers, which constantly got him in trouble.

So when Mr Johnson died at the end of September, probably of sepsis after a leg injury according to friends, everyone in Oluti, his bustling neighborhood in Nigeria’s largest city, heard him.

Everyone except the government registrar responsible for registering deaths.

As the coronavirus pandemic swept the world in 2020, it has become increasingly evident that in the vast majority of countries on the African continent, most deaths are never officially recorded. Reliable data on a country’s deaths and their causes are hard to come by, which means governments can miss emerging health threats – whether it’s Ebola or coronavirus – and often need to formulate a blind health policy.

It is often said that Covid-19 has largely bypassed Africa. Some epidemiologists believe that its young population was less at risk; others that prior exposure to other coronaviruses has given some protection. But as with other diseases, its true toll here will probably never be known, in part because the high death rates cannot be used as a measure as they are elsewhere.