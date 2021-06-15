World
‘A cold guy’: US presidents on Putin – Times of India
PARIS: As President of the United States Joe biden prepares for his first summit meeting with Vladimir Putin – which he called a “killer” – we look at what his predecessors thought of the Russian president.
The american president Bill clinton said he hung up after congratulating Putin on becoming interim Russian president in 1999 “thinking he was tough enough to hold Russia together.”
Clinton, who had a warm relationship with Putin’s mentor Boris Yeltsin, found him cold but wrote in his memoir that “Yeltsin had chosen a successor who had the skills and the ability … to handle Russia’s turbulent political and economic life better than (the sick) Yeltsin could. now”.
George W. Bush privately called Putin a “cold guy” before he was elected. But he was charmed when they first met in Slovenia in 2001, saying he looked him in the eye to “get a feel for his soul”.
“He is a man deeply attached to his country,” he added.
The deeply religious Bush was reportedly touched by a story Putin told him about how a cross his mother gave him was the only thing that had survived a fire in his dacha (country house).
His Vice President Dick Cheney, however, did not budge when he saw Putin, “I think KGB, KGB, KGB”, referring to the Soviet Secret Service to which the Russian president once belonged.
But the relationship has deteriorated on both sides with Bush telling the Danish prime minister in 2006 that Putin was “not well informed. It’s like arguing with an eighth grader with his false facts.”
Putin said he would not be lectured on democracy. “We would not want to have a democracy like in Iraq,” he told reporters at a joint press conference with the American leader.
Bush also told British Prime Minister Tony Blair that he almost lost his temper in a meeting with Putin, saying: “At one point the interpreter made me so furious that I almost reached the table and slapped the guy. He sounded mockingly, accusing America. ”
When Russia invaded Georgia in 2008, Bush faced Putin directly at the Beijing Olympics, he wrote in his memoir.
He told him that he had warned him that the Georgian president was hot-blooded.
“Me too, I’m hot-blooded,” Putin replied.
“No, Vladimir,” Bush retorted. “You have coolness.”
Relations between the United States and Russia have become the coldest since the Cold War under the first black president of the United States.
Obama did not try to hide his distrust of the Russian leader. “I don’t have a bad personal relationship with Putin,” he told reporters in 2013.
“When we have conversations, they’re frank, direct … and constructive. I know the press likes to focus on body language and he’s got that kind of miser, looking like the bored kid in the back of the house. class. ..”
Recalling Bush’s famous line, his Defense Secretary and Obama’s Secretary of Defense Robert M. Gates wrote in his memoir that when he first looked Putin in the eye in 2007, “like I was expected, I had seen a killer in cold blood “.
Donald Trump has made so little effort to conceal his admiration for the Russian leader that many in Washington have questioned whether he had not been compromised by the Kremlin spy agencies that Putin once ran.
“I love Putin, he loves me,” Trump insisted last year, telling reporter Bob Woodward that the “tougher, meaner” strong men were the rulers, “the better I get along with them.”
Trump said after a 2018 summit that he was more inclined to believe Putin than the FBI about Russian interference in the 2016 US election.
“President Putin says it is not Russia. I see no reason why this would be the case,” he added.
President Joe Biden continued Obama’s hard line with the Russian leader, warning almost as soon as he entered the White House that “the days when the United States turned around” to the crimes of the Kremlin were over.
When asked if he thought Putin was “a killer”, Biden replied: “I think so”.
