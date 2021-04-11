A clash of wills hides a masterpiece by Leonardo
French curators had worked for a decade to prepare a major exhibition marking the 500th anniversary of the death of Leonardo da Vinci. When it opened, however, the most discussed painting they had planned to show – “Salvator Mundi,” the most expensive work ever to be auctioned – was nowhere to be found.
Pulled out of shabby obscurity at a New Orleans real estate sale, the painting was sold in 2017 as a rediscovered ‘lost’ Leonardo and grossed over $ 450 million to an anonymous bidder who had it. hidden. The chance to see him at the Louvre Museum’s anniversary exhibition two years later had caused a stir in the international art world, and his absence sparked a storm of new questions.
Had the Louvre concluded that the painting was not really Leonardo’s work, as a handful of scholars had insisted? The buyer – who is said to be Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, although he never acknowledged him – refused to include him on the show for fear of public scrutiny? The tantalizing idea that the brash Saudi prince could have bet a fortune on fraud had already inspired a cottage industry of books, documentaries, art gossip columns, and even a Broadway musical.
None of this was true.
In fact, the crown prince had secretly shipped the “Salvator Mundi” to the Louvre more than a year earlier, in 2018, according to several French officials and a confidential French report on its authenticity obtained by the New York Times. The report also states that the painting belongs to the Saudi Ministry of Culture – something the Saudis have never acknowledged.
A team of French scientists subjected the unframed canvas to a week-long forensic examination with some of the most advanced technology available in the art world, and in their undisclosed report, they said with more than authority than any previous assessment that the painting appeared to be the work. from Leonardo’s own hand.
Yet the Saudis had nonetheless refused it, for entirely different reasons: a disagreement over a Saudi demand that their painting of Jesus be hung next to the “Mona Lisa,” several French officials said last week, speaking under on condition of anonymity because the talks were confidential.
Far from a dispute over the scholarship of art, the withdrawal of painting seems to have instead turned on questions of power and ego.
Some skeptics in the art world say they suspect the Saudis were never serious about including the painting in the French exhibition, and had wanted to keep the work a secret to increase commercial potential of its later installation at a planned tourist site in the kingdom. Current and former French officials, however, say the Saudis were eager for their newly acquired trophy to hang in the Louvre, provided it was placed next to the world’s most famous painting.
Rejecting these demands as irrational and impractical, the French, in turn, refused to make public their own positive assessment of its authenticity unless the Saudis let the “Salvator Mundi” be included in the exhibition at the Louvre, which the French government oversees.
And the resulting diplomatic standoff between the French and the Saudis has kept the picture out of sight as the cloud of intrigue around it continues to swell.
“Frankly, I think all that taradiddle would have evaporated,” said Luke Syson, director of the Fitzwilliam Museum in Cambridge, England, a curator who oversaw a Leonardo 2011 exhibition at the National Gallery in London which included the “Salvator Mundi”.
If only the painting was on display, he explained, “people could decide for themselves by experiencing the image.
It is believed to have been painted around 1500, “Salvator Mundi” was one of two similar works listed in an inventory of the collection of King Charles I of England after his execution in 1649. But the history of his ownership ends in the end of the 18th century. .
Then, around 2005, a pair of New York art dealers browsing a New Orleans real estate sale spotted a poorly restored, partially painted image that they felt would be worth a closer look. They acquired it for less than $ 10,000 and took it to a qualified specialist to remove the last coats of paint and restore the original.
It has changed hands a few times since then and was hung as Leonardo in the 2011 exhibition at the National Gallery in London. But it was 2017’s record offering – for $ 450 million – that made “Salvator Mundi” the subject of front page headlines, especially after The New York Times reported that the anonymous buyer was a substitute for the crown prince from Saudi Arabia.
Now the controversy has once again made headlines with the release of a new French documentary last week claiming the Louvre concluded that Leonardo “simply contributed” to “Salvator Mundi”. Aired on French television on Tuesday, the documentary features two disguised figures, identified as French government officials, claiming that Crown Prince Mohammed would not lend the painting to the anniversary exhibition because the Louvre refused to. fully attribute the work to Leonardo.
In a telephone interview, the director of the documentary, Antoine Vitkine, said he maintained his claims, saying that the president of the Louvre had refused to comment on the museum’s judgment on the “Salvator Mundi”.
The Louvre had insisted that the report on the authenticity of the painting “did not exist,” Viktine said.
Despite their denials, the Louvre curators had secretly prepared a brilliant 46-page magazine-style summary of the findings of their forensic examination of the painting. Its existence was first reported in March 2020 by Alison Cole from The Art Journal. The scanned copies of the confidential report have become treasured possessions among leading Leonardo experts around the world, and the New York Times has obtained several copies.
Experts from the Center for Research and Restoration of Museums of France, an independent institute of the Ministry of Culture, used fluorescent X-rays, infrared scans and digital cameras directed through high-power microscopes to match the Signature details of materials and artistic techniques in the “Salvator Mundi” along with other masterpieces by Leonardo from the Louvre.
The thin wooden plank on which the “Salvator Mundi” was painted was the same type of Lombardy walnut that Leonardo used in other works. The artist had mixed fine powdered glass with the paint, as Leonardo did in his later years.
Traces of paint hidden under the visible layers, details in Christ’s locks of hair and the shade of shiny vermilion used in the shadows all indicated Leonardo’s hand, the report concludes.
“All of these arguments tend to favor the idea of an entirely ‘autographed’ work,” wrote Vincent Delieuvin, one of the two curators of the anniversary exhibition, in a long essay describing the examination, noting that the painting had been “unfortunately damaged by poor conservation” and by “old restorations, undoubtedly too brutal”.
Jean-Luc Martinez, the president of the Louvre, was even more definitive. “The results of the historical and scientific study presented in this publication allow us to confirm the attribution of the work to Leonardo da Vinci”, he writes in the preface. (His current term is expected to end this month, and French President Emmanuel Macron is late to announce whether he will extend Mr. Martinez’s term or appoint a new leader.)
The Louvre was so keen to include the “Salvator Mundi” in its anniversary exhibit that curators planned to use an image of the painting for the cover of its catalog, officials said.
But the Saudis’ insistence that the “Salvator Mundi” also be paired with the “Mona Lisa” was too much to ask, French officials said.
Extraordinary security measures surrounding the “Mona Lisa” make the painting exceptionally difficult to move from its place on a special partition in the center of the Salle des Etats, a large gallery upstairs. Placing a painting next to it would be impossible, French officials argued.
Franck Riester, the French Minister of Culture at the time, tried for weeks to mediate, proposing that as a compromise the “Salvator Mundi” could approach the “Mona Lisa” after a period in the anniversary show, have French officials said. .
And even after the exhibition opened without the “Salvator Mundi” in October 2019, French officials kept trying.
Prince Bader bin Farhan al-Saud, an old friend of Crown Prince Mohammed who had acted as his substitute bidder for the “Salvator Mundi”, was subsequently appointed Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Culture. When he visited Paris, the French Minister of Culture and the President of the Louvre took him on a private tour of the museum and exhibition to try to persuade him to loan the painting, officials said. French.
A spokesperson for the Saudi embassy in Washington declined to comment.
A planned section of the catalog detailing the authentication was removed prior to publication, and the museum ordered all copies of the report to be kept under lock and key.
Sophie Grange, a spokesperson for the Louvre, said museum officials would be banned from discussing such a document because French rules prohibited disclosure of any valuation or authentication of works not on display in the museum.
Corinne Hershkovitch, a leading French art lawyer, said these “long-standing traditions” had been “formalized by a 2013 law, in a decree establishing the status of heritage curators”.
But with the French refusing to talk about the painting and the Saudis refusing to show it, the proliferating questions about the painting have taken their toll, said Robert Simon, a New York art dealer involved in the rediscovery of “Salvator Mundi” .
“He’s stained in a way,” he said, “because of all this unwarranted speculation.”
