A clash of wills hides a masterpiece by Leonardo

French curators had worked for a decade to prepare a major exhibition marking the 500th anniversary of the death of Leonardo da Vinci. When it opened, however, the most discussed painting they had planned to show – “Salvator Mundi,” the most expensive work ever to be auctioned – was nowhere to be found.

Pulled out of shabby obscurity at a New Orleans real estate sale, the painting was sold in 2017 as a rediscovered ‘lost’ Leonardo and grossed over $ 450 million to an anonymous bidder who had it. hidden. The chance to see him at the Louvre Museum’s anniversary exhibition two years later had caused a stir in the international art world, and his absence sparked a storm of new questions.

Had the Louvre concluded that the painting was not really Leonardo’s work, as a handful of scholars had insisted? The buyer – who is said to be Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, although he never acknowledged him – refused to include him on the show for fear of public scrutiny? The tantalizing idea that the brash Saudi prince could have bet a fortune on fraud had already inspired a cottage industry of books, documentaries, art gossip columns, and even a Broadway musical.

None of this was true.

In fact, the crown prince had secretly shipped the “Salvator Mundi” to the Louvre more than a year earlier, in 2018, according to several French officials and a confidential French report on its authenticity obtained by the New York Times. The report also states that the painting belongs to the Saudi Ministry of Culture – something the Saudis have never acknowledged.