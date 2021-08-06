A ceasefire in Tigray more urgent than ever, says UN relief chief

Speaking in Geneva, Martin Griffiths underlined the urgency of the situation for all those affected in the northern region of Ethiopia, after eight months of fighting between government forces and loyalists of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Tigray (TPLF).

Earlier this week, the senior UN official warned that 200,000 people have been displaced by the fighting in the neighboring region of Amhara, as well as more than 50,000 in Afar.

“This war must stop, this war must stop; we will all continue to try to get those 100 trucks a day to reach Mekelle, reach the beneficiaries, ”Griffiths insisted. “We will do all we can to help those affected in Amhara and Afar, while continuing the work in other parts of Ethiopia. “

Aid challenge

Stressing the logistical challenge of negotiating aid access to Tigray as the violence continues, the UN emergency relief chief said he had “no reason to doubt” the ceasefire. the fire announced by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, whom he met in the capital Addis Ababa earlier this week. , as well as other senior government officials.

“The Prime Minister has decreed a unilateral ceasefire, he reiterated his commitment to him on the two occasions we met, and I have no reason to doubt it. For the Tigrayans who are extending the war to the south and the east, Afar and Amhara, they must take into account that without this ceasefire we will try to bring in these 100 trucks, but it will be easier. for the Tigrayan people. if the war is over.

400,000 in the face of famine

Since the conflict began last November, humanitarian needs have grown, amid killings, looting and destruction of health centers and agricultural infrastructure, including irrigation systems that are essential to successful harvests. .

Some 400,000 people facing famine in Tigray, have warned UN aid workers several times in recent weeks.

“They need food, the crop that has just been planted will probably only produce between a quarter and at most half of its likely production. So the need for food will continue until next year, ”Griffiths said.

UNOCHA / Saviano Abreu UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths (left) meets a couple whose home was destroyed in Hawzen, Tigray.

Destruction, plunder

“They need to re-equip primary health centers. We have seen hospitals and health centers destroyed, equipment taken away. There are health workers but no salaries.

Noting that some 178 relief trucks have reportedly reached Mekelle, the regional capital of Tigray, in recent days, and 40 more are waiting to arrive, UN official underlined how difficult it was to get regular access to aid amid delays at checkpoints and detailed searches, which he had experienced firsthand on a UN flight to Mekelle.

“The frustration of the agencies – I just spent two days with them; National NGOs, international NGOs, UN agencies – it is that they have access, but did not have the necessary supplies to exploit the access, ”he said. He added that it was “I hope a little better today because of these 178 trucks, but there is still a lot to do”.

Abiy Ahmed’s insurance

Despite the complexity of the situation, Griffiths said his talks with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of Peace and others had been “very constructive” during his six-day visit to Ethiopia.

“They told me of course that they were very keen to help on the difficult issue of delivering aid and then protecting civilians,” he added, before reiterating his condemnation of the government. “Very high degree of rhetoric” which had seen humanitarian officials and humanitarians “condemned in public and on social networks” for “feeding the Tigray machine”.

“I have spoken to these leaders whom I have mentioned that such criticism must stop. First, it threatens the lives of the people who are there to help, and second, of course, it has an impact on the delivery of humanitarian aid,” he said.

© PAM / Photo library Aid workers arrive in Mekelle, in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, on the first humanitarian passenger flight.

Trapped Eritreans

In a related development, an independent rights expert appointed by the UN warned Friday as Eritrean refugees trapped in Tigray are targeted by both parties to the conflict.

Ethiopia was home to nearly 100,000 refugees from neighboring Eritrea before fighting broke out in Tigray last November, said Mohamed Abdelsalam Babiker, UN special rapporteur on Eritrea.

“Since the beginning of the conflict, I have received numerous credible allegations of serious violations of human rights and humanitarian law committed against Eritrean refugees, both by the Ethiopian federal government and Eritrean troops allied with the government, and by forces affiliated with the Popular Front for the Liberation of Tigray, ”the expert said.

Targeted, victimized

“Eritrean refugees have been singled out, targeted and victimized by both sides for their perceived collaboration with the other side to the conflict. “

In a written appeal to all parties to protect refugees in accordance with international human rights and humanitarian law, the rights expert warned that an estimated 80,000 refugees were at “imminent risk” in Tigray and the Afar regions as the fighting spreads.

“I am extremely alarmed by reports of reprisal attacks and killings, sexual violence, beatings of Eritrean refugees and looting of camps and property. This violence against refugees must stop, ”said Mr. Babiker.

In July, the United Nations refugee agency, UNHCR, expressed concern about 24,000 Eritrean refugees in Mai Aini and Adi Harush camps, who had been cut off from humanitarian aid and faced intimidation and harassment.

Recent armed clashes have also displaced thousands of people in the neighboring Afar region, which hosts an additional 55,000 Eritrean refugees. In January, the Hitsats and Shimelba refugee camps were destroyed. Some 20,000 refugees have been displaced and hundreds have disappeared.

“International humanitarian law has long recognized the need to protect civilians caught up in conflict,” the rights expert said. “I specifically call on all parties to respect the 1951 Refugee Convention.